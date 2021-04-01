Court briefs: Man pleads guilty to felony armed robbery

Man pleads guilty to armed robbery

A 31-year-old Kenosha man faces a possible 40-year prison term and a fine of $100,000 after he pleaded guilty Thursday morning to a felony armed robbery charge.

Jesse J. Cornell, who remains in custody in the Kenosha County Jail, will be sentenced May 10 by Circuit Court Judge Mary Kay Wagner.

According to the plea offer from the state during an Oct. 20, 2020, preliminary hearing, no specific prison sentence will be recommended, Assistant District Attorney Rosa Delgado said.

Cornell was implicated in a robbery at the Family Dollar, 2027 22nd Ave., last October. The criminal complaint stated he left with $298.96 after telling an employee, “I don’t want to hurt you, so give me all the money in there,” and pointed to the cash register.

When he was interviewed by police, Cornell initially denied any involvement, but after he was confronted with the evidence, he admitted he robbed the store “because he is a drug addict and needed the money to buy drugs.”

