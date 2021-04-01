Court briefs: Man pleads guilty to felony armed robbery

Man pleads guilty to armed robbery
A 31-year-old Kenosha man faces a possible 40-year prison term and a fine of $100,000 after he pleaded guilty Thursday morning to a felony armed robbery charge.
Jesse J. Cornell, who remains in custody in the Kenosha County Jail, will be sentenced May 10 by Circuit Court Judge Mary Kay Wagner.
According to the plea offer from the state during an Oct. 20, 2020, preliminary hearing, no specific prison sentence will be recommended, Assistant District Attorney Rosa Delgado said.
Cornell was implicated in a robbery at the Family Dollar, 2027 22nd Ave., last October. The criminal complaint stated he left with $298.96 after telling an employee, “I don’t want to hurt you, so give me all the money in there,” and pointed to the cash register.
When he was interviewed by police, Cornell initially denied any involvement, but after he was confronted with the evidence, he admitted he robbed the store “because he is a drug addict and needed the money to buy drugs.”
Mount Pleasant man’s sentencing changed
A 64-year-old Mount Pleasant man, who in February pleaded guilty to a number of criminal charges, was given a new sentencing date Wednesday afternoon.
Michael W. Lorberter will be sentenced April 28, at 11 a.m., by Kenosha County Circuit Court Judge Bruce E. Schroeder. He remains in custody in the Kenosha County Jail.
Lorberter pleaded guilty to felony count of second-degree recklessly endangering safety and a misdemeanor charge of criminal damage to property in one case and to misdemeanor charges of intentionally pointing a firearm and disorderly conduct with the use of a dangerous weapon in another, which was a separate incident.
The remaining six criminal counts were dismissed and will be read into the record.
Lorberter is accused of firing a handgun in front of La Fogata Mexican Restaurant, 3300 Sheridan Road, last October after an incident that began in Pennoyer Park and ended with a two-car collision.
The misdemeanor charges from the second case stem from a July 8, 2020, incident at the Union Park Tavern, 4520 8th Ave., Kenosha.
Kenosha man faces fourth DUI charge
A 55-year-old Kenosha man was charged this week with his fourth driving while intxociated offense after his arrest in the Village of Somers on March 30.
Steven A. Schulz remains in custody in the Kenosha County Jail on a $5,000 cash bond after his initial appearance Wednesday before Commissioner Loren Keating. Schultz is due back in court April 8 for a preliminary hearing at 8:45 a.m.
The felony charge carries a maximum fine of $10,000 and six years in prison.
According to the criminal complaint, a Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department deputy observed Schultz’ vehicle cross the white fog line several times westbound on Highway E at 7:51 p.m., the first of several traffic infractions. The officer observed that Schulz had a strong odor of intoxicants, his eyes were bloodshot and glassy and his speech was slurred and slow. Schulz admitted he had consumed alcohol earlier in the night.
Schulz refused to complete field sobriety tests, and a legal blood draw was conducted to determine his level of intoxication. Results of that test were unavailable.
Court records indicate that Schultz has previous drunken driving offenses in 1992 in Racine County and in 2004 and 2015 in Kenosha County.
Kenosha man pleads guilty to sixth DUI
A 60-year-old Kenosha man pleaded guilty Wednesday to his sixth drunken driving offense.
Kenosha County Circuit Court Judge Jason Rossell revoked the bond of Jay A. Metcalf pending his sentencing May 20 at 11 a.m.
The charge stems from Metcalf’s 2019 arrest, when Metcalf was found asleep in a car with the vehicle running at the intersection of 60th Street and 30th Avenue.
A blood test showed he had a blood alcohol content of 0.15. His most recent drunken driving offense was in 2010, according to court records.