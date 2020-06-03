Court briefs: Salem man faces felony charges

Salem man faces felony charges
A 46-year-old Salem man was charged this week with felony counts of false imprisonment and strangulation/suffocation, along with a misdemeanor count of battery after an incident May 25.
Paul Kopernik is due back in Kenosha County Circuit Court on June 24 for a preliminary hearing at 9 a.m.
The two felony charges each carry a fine of $10,000 and six years in prison. The battery charge carries a fine of $10,000 and nine months in jail.
According to the criminal complaint, Kenosha County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a Paddock Lake residence, where they spoke with a woman who stated Kopernik had become violent and hit her earlier in the evening. Police observed multiple injuries on the female. Kopernik also allegedly sent the woman several threatening text messages.
Man charged with felony intimidation
A 48-year-old Kenosha man faces a possible fine of $25,000 and 10 years in prison if convicted of a felony intimidation of a victim charge filed this week in Circuit Court.
John A. Johnson has a pretrial conference scheduled for June 17. He’s also charged with two misdemeanor counts of battery and two misdemeanor counts of disorderly conduct.
According to the criminal complaint, Kenosha police responded to a city address, where they spoke with a woman who stated Johnson had begun yelling and arguing with her. She called police when he refused to leave.
The woman stated Johnson wrestled her to the ground, put one or both of his hands on her and took her phone away. Johnson then left the residence, but returned later and began throwing things around the apartment, including a 3-foot-tall speaker that hit her in the hip.
Kenosha woman charged with prostitution
A 29-year-old Kenosha woman faces a misdemeanor charge of prostitution after her arrest May 29.
Lacreesha D. Williams is due back in court Tuesday for a preliminary hearing at 8:30 a.m. She currently is in custody on a $3,000 cash bond.
The prostitution charge carries a fine of $10,000 and nine months in jail. She’s also charged with three counts of felony bail jumping and four counts of misdemeanor bail jumping.
According to the criminal complaint, a Kenosha police detective investigating local prostitution observed an advertisement for the defendant on a website on May 27. He arranged to meet her at the Value Inn Motel in Kenosha and she was taken into custody when she knocked at the door.
