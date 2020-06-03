Court briefs: Salem man faces felony charges

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Salem man faces felony charges

A 46-year-old Salem man was charged this week with felony counts of false imprisonment and strangulation/suffocation, along with a misdemeanor count of battery after an incident May 25.

Paul Kopernik is due back in Kenosha County Circuit Court on June 24 for a preliminary hearing at 9 a.m.

The two felony charges each carry a fine of $10,000 and six years in prison. The battery charge carries a fine of $10,000 and nine months in jail.

According to the criminal complaint, Kenosha County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a Paddock Lake residence, where they spoke with a woman who stated Kopernik had become violent and hit her earlier in the evening. Police observed multiple injuries on the female. Kopernik also allegedly sent the woman several threatening text messages.

Man charged with felony intimidation

A 48-year-old Kenosha man faces a possible fine of $25,000 and 10 years in prison if convicted of a felony intimidation of a victim charge filed this week in Circuit Court.

John A. Johnson has a pretrial conference scheduled for June 17. He’s also charged with two misdemeanor counts of battery and two misdemeanor counts of disorderly conduct.