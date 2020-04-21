Court Briefs

The three felonies carry a total possible fine of $30,000 and 18 years in prison. Plants is due back in Kenosha County Circuit Court Tuesday for a preliminary hearing at 9 a.m.

According to the criminal complaint:

Pleasant Prairie police were called to the La Quinta Hotel, 7540 118th Ave., for a report of trespassers.

A hotel employee stated that Plants and a female refused to leave the hotel after checkout time. During a search of both, police found four empty alcohol cans, nicotine liquid, an empty THC cartridge in the 16-year-old female's possession and a THC vape pen in Plants' possession.

Hotel staff reported damage to the room, a hole in the bathroom door and a smashed TV screen. Both the defendant and the girl told police they had gotten into an argument that turned physical.

The girl stated she had been slapped multiple times in the face, and the defendant refused to let her leave.

Felony drug charge filed against woman

A 23-year-old Chicago woman faces a felony charge of possession of methamphetamine as a repeat offender after her arrest Sunday in the village of Pleasant Prairie.