Court Briefs

Kenosha man faces felony drug charges
A 34-year-old Kenosha man faces five criminal charges, including two felonies, after his arrest Friday in the village of Somers.
Michael J. Oster is charged with two felony counts of possession of narcotic drugs, which each carry a fine of $10,000 and three years and six months in prison.
Oster, who is due back in Kenosha County Circuit Court on June 6 for a preliminary hearing, also is charged with two misdemeanor counts of possession of a controlled substance and one for possession of drug paraphernalia.
According to the criminal complaint:
Police responded to a single-vehicle accident at Highways 32 and A that resulted in a utility pole being knocked into the roadway.
Oster initially denied taking any controlled substances, but later told police he had smoked marijuana and took some Percocet and Xanax.
During a search of his jacket, police found several pills later identified as Xanax, oxycodone, hydrocodone and Percocet that had been purchased in Racine.
Genoa City man faces fourth OWI
A 36-year-old Genoa City man was arrested for his fourth drunken driving offense Friday in the village of Twin Lakes.
Brian R. Fischer faces a fine of $10,000 and six years in prison if he's convicted of the felony charge. Fischer, who remains in custody, is due back in Kenosha County Circuit Court Tuesday for a preliminary hearing at 9:30 a.m.
Fischer also faces misdemeanor counts of operating with a prohibited alcohol content and failure to install an ignition interlocking device.
According to the criminal complaint:
Twin Lakes police were called to Burger King, 475 N. Lake Ave., at 2:46 p.m. Friday for a report of an unresponsive male in the drive-thru.
Inside the vehicle, police found two unopened bottles of Jack Daniels and an open bottle of vodka.
A preliminary breath test revealed a blood alcohol content of 0.194. An intoxilyzer later showed a BAC of 0.13. The defendant has previous DUI convictions in 2006, 2015 and 2019, according to the complaint.
Seven charges filed against Illinois man
An 18-year-old Antioch, Ill., man faces seven criminal charges, including three felonies, after his arrest Saturday in Pleasant Prairie.
Daniel J. Plants is charged with felony counts of false imprisonment, strangulation and suffocation and physical abuse of a child, along with misdemeanor counts of criminal damage to property, possession of marijuana and two counts of bail jumping.
The three felonies carry a total possible fine of $30,000 and 18 years in prison. Plants is due back in Kenosha County Circuit Court Tuesday for a preliminary hearing at 9 a.m.
According to the criminal complaint:
Pleasant Prairie police were called to the La Quinta Hotel, 7540 118th Ave., for a report of trespassers.
A hotel employee stated that Plants and a female refused to leave the hotel after checkout time. During a search of both, police found four empty alcohol cans, nicotine liquid, an empty THC cartridge in the 16-year-old female's possession and a THC vape pen in Plants' possession.
Hotel staff reported damage to the room, a hole in the bathroom door and a smashed TV screen. Both the defendant and the girl told police they had gotten into an argument that turned physical.
The girl stated she had been slapped multiple times in the face, and the defendant refused to let her leave.
Felony drug charge filed against woman
A 23-year-old Chicago woman faces a felony charge of possession of methamphetamine as a repeat offender after her arrest Sunday in the village of Pleasant Prairie.
Angelisa Ruiz is due back in Kenosha County Circuit Court on Tuesday for a preliminary hearing at 8:45 a.m. The felony carries a fine of $10,000 and three years and six months in prison.
Ruiz also faces misdemeanor counts of obstructing an officer, possession of drug paraphernalia and bail jumping.
According to the criminal complaint:
A Pleasant Prairie police officer was flagged down by a citizen, who stated a female had been walking in the area of Green Bay Road and Bain Station Road, and that she had been walking "aimlessly" for a while.
While the officer spoke to the defendant, she ran into a field, before she was caught in a garage. During a search, police found drug paraphernalia and two baggies with what later tested positive for methamphetamine.
