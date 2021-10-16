Court Commissioner Geoffrey Dowse retires after long career in the courtroom

Court Commissioner Geoffrey Dowse, center, poses at his retirement ceremony Thursday along with fellow commissioners Larry Keating and Elizabeth Pfeuffer, who gave Dowse the gift of a framed caricature signed by courthouse employees.
Deneen Smith
Court Commissioner Geoffrey Dowse, left, admires a gift he received at his retirement ceremony Thursday. Looking on is fellow Commissioner Larry Keating.
At his retirement party Thursday, Kenosha County Circuit Court Commissioner Geoffrey Dowse joked that a recent encounter in the courtroom nearly changed his mind about stepping down from the job.
He said a man before him in court was originally from Ghana, where the courts are based on the British judicial system and use British terminology. “He was very polite and spoke with a British accent and called me ‘your honor’ but every once in a while he would slip up and say ‘my lord,’” Dowse said. “I almost changed my mind and decided to stay.”
Dowse, 70, has been a court commissioner for 8½ years, overseeing cases ranging from traffic court to small claims to juvenile and family cases.
“For someone who handles the volume that Commissioner Dowse handles, the majority of the residents of Kenosha County see him more often than they see the eight of us (judges),” Kenosha County’s Chief Judge Jason Rossell said, calling Dowse a problem solver. “He did such a great job of being the face of the judiciary and handling all those cases.”
Dowse said he grew up in Kenosha and spent his legal career here, working in private practice for more than 30 years handling criminal defense as well as legal issues like wills and lawsuits. “Just a small-town lawyer doing everything that needed to get done,” he said.
He said as a lawyer he especially loved handling jury trials. His mixed practice helped him when he moved to the bench as a court commissioner, handling such a wide range of legal issues. “Instead of arguing, I could be the decider,” he said.
While circuit court judges are elected, Kenosha County’s three court commissioners are chosen by the judges. The judges named Heather Iverson, who previously worked as an attorney representing Kenosha County’s Child Support Agency, to replace Dowse.
At his retirement party, the two other commissioners, Larry Keating and Elizabeth Pfeuffer, celebrated Dowse by presenting him with a framed caricature signed by courthouse workers.
Although Keating and Pfeuffer joked about their friendship, Keating got serious when he spoke about his admiration for Dowse. “He’s the gold standard of professionalism and integrity,” he said.
Dowse said he enjoyed his work on the bench, but felt it was time to move on. He said he is looking forward to enjoying spending more time with his wife and family.
“When you hit 70 it’s time to go,” he said. “It was a good way to cap off my career.”
WATCH NOW: Callahan Family Student Success & Learning Commons at UW-Parkside
UWP STUDENT SUCCESS & LEARNING COMMONS
UWP STUDENT SUCCESS & LEARNING COMMONS
UWP STUDENT SUCCESS & LEARNING COMMONS
UWP STUDENT SUCCESS & LEARNING COMMONS
UWP STUDENT SUCCESS & LEARNING COMMONS
UWP STUDENT SUCCESS & LEARNING COMMONS
UWP STUDENT SUCCESS & LEARNING COMMONS
UWP STUDENT SUCCESS & LEARNING COMMONS
UWP STUDENT SUCCESS & LEARNING COMMONS
UWP STUDENT SUCCESS & LEARNING COMMONS
UWP STUDENT SUCCESS & LEARNING COMMONS
UWP STUDENT SUCCESS & LEARNING COMMONS
UWP STUDENT SUCCESS & LEARNING COMMONS
UWP STUDENT SUCCESS & LEARNING COMMONS
UWP STUDENT SUCCESS & LEARNING COMMONS
UWP STUDENT SUCCESS & LEARNING COMMONS
Callahan Family Student Success & Learning Commons
Watch out for the pesky Brown Marmorated Stink Bug that sneaks into the homes at this time of the year.
1 of 2
Court Commissioner Geoffrey Dowse, center, poses at his retirement ceremony Thursday along with fellow commissioners Larry Keating and Elizabeth Pfeuffer, who gave Dowse the gift of a framed caricature signed by courthouse employees.