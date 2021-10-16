Court Commissioner Geoffrey Dowse retires after long career in the courtroom

At his retirement party Thursday, Kenosha County Circuit Court Commissioner Geoffrey Dowse joked that a recent encounter in the courtroom nearly changed his mind about stepping down from the job.

He said a man before him in court was originally from Ghana, where the courts are based on the British judicial system and use British terminology. “He was very polite and spoke with a British accent and called me ‘your honor’ but every once in a while he would slip up and say ‘my lord,’” Dowse said. “I almost changed my mind and decided to stay.”

Dowse, 70, has been a court commissioner for 8½ years, overseeing cases ranging from traffic court to small claims to juvenile and family cases.

“For someone who handles the volume that Commissioner Dowse handles, the majority of the residents of Kenosha County see him more often than they see the eight of us (judges),” Kenosha County’s Chief Judge Jason Rossell said, calling Dowse a problem solver. “He did such a great job of being the face of the judiciary and handling all those cases.”