Court rejects call to dismiss charges against man who provided Rittenhouse's gun

A court commissioner has rejected a motion to dismiss charges against the man alleged to have provided the AR-15-style rifle 17-year-old Kyle Rittenhouse is alleged to have used in shooting three men during the Kenosha unrest, killing two of them.

Dominick Black, 19, of Kenosha, is charged with two felony counts of intentionally selling a gun to a minor causing death.

At a preliminary hearing Thursday in Kenosha County Circuit Court, Black’s attorney Robert Keller argued that the charges against Black should be dismissed, arguing that the criminal complaint outlining probable cause was deficient. Commissioner Larry Keating rejected that argument, allowing the charges to stand.

After charges were upheld, Keller argued that the state should not be able to file multiple counts of the same charge against Black. “The state is trying to separate one act into two counts,” Keller said.

Kenosha County Assistant District Attorney Jason Zapf argued that the two counts were appropriate given that the rifle Black is alleged to have purchased for Rittenhouse was used in the Aug. 25 shootings. Keating also rejected the motion to dismiss the multiple counts. He also found there was probable cause to bind Black over for trial.

Gun purchased up north