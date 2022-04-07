COURT ROUNDUP: Pleasant Prairie man charged with 20 counts of possessing child pornography

A 46-year-old Pleasant Prairie man has been charged with 20 felony counts of possession of child pornography in Kenosha County Circuit Court.

According to the court complaint, Pleasant Prairie Police Department was investigating a call Jan. 20 about recklessly endangering safety where shots were fired at a trailer located in the 1800 block 104th Street which was owned by Frank A. Cristiano. As part of the investigation, several guns were seized. Cristiano was taken into custody at that time on the gun charges.

On March 17, a search warrant was obtained regarding a forensic download for Cristiano's phone that was confiscated during his arrest. About a week later a detective was informed that the forensic download was flagged, showing that there was child pornography located on the device, according to the complaint. Based on this information, an additional search warrant was obtained on March 23 to search the forensic download and conduct a physical search of the phone for child pornography as well as gun-related items as requested in an earlier search warrant.

On Thursday, Cristiano appeared in Kenosha intake court. Commissioner Loren Keating set a cash bond of $35,000.

Keating said Cristiano could face decades in prison and a cash bond was appropriate because "the court is very concerned with someone facing this type of exposure returning to court."

Cristiano was ordered to have no contact with children or possess devices capable of accessing the internet.

A preliminary hearing for the charges was set for April 14.

Trevor man faces drug charges



An 18-year-old Trevor man has been charged with felony possession with intent to deliver THC on or near a park and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.

According to the criminal complaint, on Tuesday a Kenosha Sheriff's Department deputy was patrolling Veteran’s Memorial Park, located at 8530 352nd Ave., in the Town of Burlington when he observed two vehicles parked next to each in the park after the park had closed for the night. Two individuals were sitting in a car and Pichardo was reportedly in the driver’s seat.

The deputy reportedly told Pichardo that he was not supposed to be in the park after hours, and he detected the odor of marijuana coming from the Pichardo's vehicle. The deputy searched the vehicle and found a vaporizer pen and over a 400 cartridges. The deputy also reportedly found green leafy substances in the vehicle, glass pipes, rolling papers, a switchblade knife, a digital scale and jars of waxy substances that tested positive for THC.

A preliminary hearing is set for April 26. A $3,000 signature bond was set Wednesday.

