Courthouse ceiling yields gems as restoration is being planned

While the project may have made the courtroom cooler, it appears the decision makers of decades ago put no thought into preserving the architecture.

When a portion of the dropped ceiling was removed and scaffolding installed so people could get in to see what had been done years ago, they were stunned.

“When I looked at this I thought you’ve got to be kidding me, someone really thought this was OK to do?” said Ray Arbet, county director of public works.

“I think the best term I’ve heard for it was ‘literally criminal’,” said Frank Martinellli, the engineering project manager for Kenosha County’s Division of Facilities.

Rather than put the ducts for the new system in the attic, a decision was made at the time to punch the duct system through the plasterwork, to cover the skylight with a coating of wire mesh and concrete, and to cover the whole mess under a dropped ceiling that looks like something from a basement rec room.

In some places, it appears a chainsaw was taken to the plaster frieze.

In some cases, Martinelli said, had that long-ago ductwork been shifted two inches they could have saved plaster work. Instead, they cut right through it. “You look at it and just shake your head,” he said.