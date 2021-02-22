Cousins publish doughnut-themed children's book

I think we can all agree — calorie and sugar intake considerations aside — that doughnuts are a perfect food.
The humble pastry, already responsible for restaurant chains, fan clubs and countless “Simpsons” memes, also inspired a couple of budding children’s book producers.
Kenosha cousins Rachael Cholak, 24, and Peyton Kuryanowicz, 15, published their first book together, “ChrisDOUGHpher,” centering on a boy with an obsessive love of the traditional breakfast treat.
It’s a love the cousins have shared for years.
“Doughnuts are beautiful to look at and delicious to eat,” Cholak said. “I have this connection to doughnuts; they’ve been my creative outlet. When a plain doughnut ring comes out of the fryer, you can add so many things to it, really capture someone’s attention and get their taste buds watering.”
Cholak even has global status related to doughnuts: She’s listed in the Guinness Book of World Records for creating “the tallest stack of doughnuts in one minute: 12.” She completed this record feat (who knew there was a doughnut speed stacking world record?) at the former Mike’s Donuts and Chicken restaurant on March 30, 2018.
Cholak also worked with her father, Mike, at the chicken-and-doughnut-themed bar and restaurant as creative director and manager while she was a student at Brown University in Providence, R.I.
At Brown, Cholak started, and was president of, the Brown University Donut Club.
As for her younger cousin, Kuryanowicz says she already loved doughnuts “and Rachael pushed me over the edge.”
Both credit their grandparents, Janet and Ron Kuryanowicz, “for starting this family love affair with doughnuts by always having doughnuts for us when we were visiting them,” Cholak said.
The book project
Cholak originally wrote the “ChrisDOUGHpher” story as a senior project at Brown.
“I first wrote this for my ‘Writing with Food’ class,” Cholak said. That original book “didn’t look anywhere near as good as it does now. It was me scribbling stick figures with the words. My teacher suggested I get it published, and Peyton has always loved doing art, so she did the illustrations.”
The two spent three years crafting the college assignment into a children’s book.
“I always hoped to go into something with art,” said Kuryanowicz, a freshman at Indian Trail High School and Academy. “I never guessed I would be illustrating a book. It took a lot of time but was really worth the effort.”
Talking to students
They’ve been visiting school classrooms — virtually — and ask the students for suggestions for future books.
Those classroom visits “are awesome,” said Cholak, whose mother teaches at Dimensions of Learning Academy. “The whole point of doing this book is to put a smile on everyone’s faces. Peyton and I dress up as doughnuts, with sprinkles on our face, and we visit the classroom, take questions and read the story.
“This book is written for kids in kindergarten through second grade,” she said, “but we’ve been doing school visits up to eighth grade. The older students love doughnuts, and they ask a lot of questions about publishing a book.”
She added: “We’ve gotten quite a few fun ideas from the kids. They are really inspiring us.”
Future food-centered stories could focus on characters like Pete-za, a little boy who learns how to make pizza dough correctly; Lynn-guine, a girl who loves pasta; Peppa-roni (no doubt suggested by a Peppa Pig fan); and Raymond-noodles.
Cholak, a Tremper High School graduate, said it’s “awesome to go back to these schools and inspire the students that they can do a book, too.” They’ve also been donating copies of the book to schools across the country.
A book about doughnuts, Cholak and Kuryanowicz said, is perfect for these COVID-stressed times.
“It’s a happy book with a good message,” Cholak said. “The boy in the book thinks he wants all the doughnuts for himself but learns he should share with other people. Sharing is the main theme.”
Since graduating from college in June of 2018, Cholak had been working in San Francisco and then New York City before returning to Kenosha during the pandemic. She’s now working at her family’s business, Uncle Mike’s Bar & Pub, 6611 120th Ave., spending time with her family “and starting on another book.”
We have no doubt the former “Donut Queen of Brown University” will come up with a sweet idea.
“ChrisDOUGHpher” was published through Amazon direct publishing and is available in paperback and on Kindle.
