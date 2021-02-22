Cousins publish doughnut-themed children's book

Those classroom visits “are awesome,” said Cholak, whose mother teaches at Dimensions of Learning Academy. “The whole point of doing this book is to put a smile on everyone’s faces. Peyton and I dress up as doughnuts, with sprinkles on our face, and we visit the classroom, take questions and read the story.

“This book is written for kids in kindergarten through second grade,” she said, “but we’ve been doing school visits up to eighth grade. The older students love doughnuts, and they ask a lot of questions about publishing a book.”

She added: “We’ve gotten quite a few fun ideas from the kids. They are really inspiring us.”

Future food-centered stories could focus on characters like Pete-za, a little boy who learns how to make pizza dough correctly; Lynn-guine, a girl who loves pasta; Peppa-roni (no doubt suggested by a Peppa Pig fan); and Raymond-noodles.

Cholak, a Tremper High School graduate, said it’s “awesome to go back to these schools and inspire the students that they can do a book, too.” They’ve also been donating copies of the book to schools across the country.

A book about doughnuts, Cholak and Kuryanowicz said, is perfect for these COVID-stressed times.