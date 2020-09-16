COVID-19 cases close Bristol School until Sept. 29

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Bristol School closed Thursday after two employees and one student tested positive for COVID-19. The school plans to reopen September 29.

“The health and well-being of our students and team members are our greatest priority,” administrator Dave Milz said. “While individuals at our facility have tested positive for COVID-19, we continue to work together to care for our students and staff, to protect the safety of our team members, and to protect the people in our community."

When Bristol School started the school year Sept. 1, 637 (81.4%) of its students returned to in-person learning and 146 students (18.6%) chose to attend virtually. Masks were required throughout the building, and the school implemented social distance protocols as much as possible.

During the closure, the school will undergo deep cleaning and sanitation.

"We are also continuing to work with the Kenosha Division of Health and will follow enhanced internal protocols in order to help control the spread of COVID-19,” Milz said.

Kenosha County Health Officer, Dr. Jen Freiheit stated all students were given “close contact letters” when they left school Wednesday. The three people who tested positive are not hospitalized.