 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
COVID-19 cases close Bristol School until Sept. 29
View Comments
topical alert top story

COVID-19 cases close Bristol School until Sept. 29

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
CORONAVIRUS CELL

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, yellow, emerging from the surface of cells, blue/pink, cultured in the lab. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S.

 AP FILE PHOTO

Bristol School closed Thursday after two employees and one student tested positive for COVID-19. The school plans to reopen September 29.

“The health and well-being of our students and team members are our greatest priority,” administrator Dave Milz said. “While individuals at our facility have tested positive for COVID-19, we continue to work together to care for our students and staff, to protect the safety of our team members, and to protect the people in our community."

When Bristol School started the school year Sept. 1, 637 (81.4%) of its students returned to in-person learning and 146 students (18.6%) chose to attend virtually. Masks were required throughout the building, and the school implemented social distance protocols as much as possible.

During the closure, the school will undergo deep cleaning and sanitation.

"We are also continuing to work with the Kenosha Division of Health and will follow enhanced internal protocols in order to help control the spread of COVID-19,” Milz said.

Kenosha County Health Officer, Dr. Jen Freiheit stated all students were given “close contact letters” when they left school Wednesday. The three people who tested positive are not hospitalized.

“In light of the potential exposure, and erring towards an abundance of caution, the joint decision was made to protect the school community,” Freiheit said.

Parents are urged to monitor their students and other family members for any COVID-19 symptoms, including fever, cough, shortness of breath, loss of taste or smell, fatigue, and headaches.

Those who do become symptomatic should call their health care provider and seek testing.

In-person students in grades 5-8 should be able to move to virtual learning by Friday, a letter provided to parents indicated. In-person students in K-4 may experience a longer delay.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

WisEye Morning Minute: Assembly Leaders Preview November Races

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert