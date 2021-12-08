COVID-19 cases on the rise in Kenosha County and around the state as hospitals near capacity

Wisconsin may be hitting a tipping point with a recent rise in COVID-19 cases, as hospitals in parts of the state are nearing capacity.

As elsewhere in the state, COVID cases and hospitalization numbers are also rising in Kenosha County, report local health department and hospital spokespersons.

According to a joint statement from Kenosha County Public Health and Kenosha’s two hospital systems, as of Wednesday, the seven-day daily average of new cases in Kenosha County was 69.4 per 100,000 people — the highest rate in nearly a year, since Jan. 12, when the rate was 71.4 daily cases per 100,000.

According to a “Disease Activity” map on the Wisconsin Department of Health website, Kenosha County was listed as “very high” for COVID activity over the last two weeks. That was one notch below the state’s highest designation, “critically high,” which applied to 19 counties, all north or northwest of Milwaukee County, over the last two weeks.

At present, there are 75 COVID patients admitted to the Aurora Health Care and Froedtert South hospital campuses in Kenosha County.

“In a nutshell (Aurora and Froedtert South) are both very full, and the community needs to know this and start protecting themselves,” Kenosha County Health Officer Jen Freiheit said.

During a statewide press conference Wednesday, Gov. Tony Evers cited the dire shortage of ICU beds statewide. Citing data from the Wisconsin Hospital Association, Evers said, “Only 37 of the state’s 1,331 ICU beds were available as of (Tuesday).”

Locally, ICU bed data is not available, but hospital spokespersons shared their current COVID hospitalization data.

At Aurora Medical Center Kenosha, according to president Donna Jamieson, the COVID in-patient census has more than doubled.

“We currently have 749 COVID-19 in-patients across our system, including 33 at Aurora Medical Center Kenosha,” Jamieson said.

“Beds are very tight, and the situation is complicated by workforce shortages impacting many industries across the nation. Despite the challenges, we have the flexibility as an integrated health system to move around resources, including staff, equipment and supplies, when and where needed.”

According to Ric Schmidt, president and CEO of Froedtert South, there were 42 COVID-positive patients at Froedtert Kenosha Hospital as of 7 a.m. Wednesday. All COVID patients are isolated and treated at the Downtown hospital.

Variant considerations

Freiheit said the current caseload locally is not associated with the Omicron variant, which to date has logged a limited number of confirmed cases in Wisconsin, all outside of Kenosha County. Rather, Freiheit said Kenosha County is continuing to see a significant spread of Delta variant cases, noting that currently the Delta strain is the predominant strain in Wisconsin.

Which variant a person has is irrelevant, however, because the health department still recommends the same protocol of quarantining and isolation, Freiheit said.

“Nothing about our recommendations has changed,” she said.

Freiheit speculates that the recent rise in positive cases is probably due to people traveling and gathering for the Thanksgiving holiday weekend.

“People may want to reconsider upcoming holiday plans and definitely think twice about what they can do to protect themselves,” Freiheit said.

Vaccination urged

During Wednesday’s press conference, Gov. Evers said, “If you’re worried about our kids recovering, if you’re worried about our economy, if you’re worried about rising costs and where our economy is headed, get vaccinated.”

“The best way to prevent COVID-19 is to get vaccinated, and if it’s been long enough since your first shot(s), to get boosted,” Jamieson said. “The vaccines are the most effective tool we have to prevent serious illness, hospitalization and deaths.”

Freiheit again advised people to stay vigilant.

“The public all over the country (is) sick and tired and feels the pandemic is over, but it’s not,” Freiheit said.

