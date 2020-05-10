COVID-19 deaths hit 400, confirmed cases pass 10,000 in Wisconsin

The number of people who have died from the COVID-19 coronavirus in Wisconsin has reached 400, while the number of confirmed cases passed 10,000 as of Sunday, health officials reported.
There are 10,219 confirmed cases of the new coronavirus across the state, according to the state Department of Health Services. The total is up by 280 cases from Saturday, when the state reported 398 deaths.
In Kenosha County, the number of positive cases is 646 and there have been 15 deaths, the county health department reports on Sunday.
On April 16, Gov. Tony Evers' extended the statewide order through May 26, but a GOP-led lawsuit before the state Supreme Court could end the order outright. Republican lawmakers say the order has bulldozed the state's economy and businesses designated as nonessential in the order should reopen sooner rather than later.
Evers’ reopening plan for Wisconsin calls for a loosening of restrictions after a 14-day downward trend in positive cases as a percentage of total tests. There has been no clear trend over the past seven days. Positive cases were 8% of all tests on Sunday, which was up from 7% the day before.
