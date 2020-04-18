COVID-19 increases addiction concerns

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Living life in quarantine has become the norm during the COVID-19 pandemic.

And it’s certainly not an easy adjustment for many to make. Working from home, children out of school, jobs being lost — they all can take a heavy toll.

But for those who struggle with alcohol and drug addiction, the effect of a long-term isolation can be devastating.

It’s a concern that’s starting to gain traction, and for Hope Council Executive Director Guida Brown, it’s a battle that rages daily as the staff there tries to help the patients who may struggle even more to stay on track.

Two main issues are at the forefront of what those who help addicts have to deal with, Brown said.

“Because people can’t see each other in person, people who are new in recovery are really struggling and potentially not maintaining any sobriety,” she said. “There are online programs, 12-step meetings going on that are online, but people have to adapt to that, and not everyone can.

“Especially people who are newly in recovery are going to have a much harder time adapting to that in the first place. It’s just that anxiety, the change, everything is just skyrocketing substance use.”