COVID-19 increases addiction concerns

Living life in quarantine has become the norm during the COVID-19 pandemic.
And it’s certainly not an easy adjustment for many to make. Working from home, children out of school, jobs being lost — they all can take a heavy toll.
But for those who struggle with alcohol and drug addiction, the effect of a long-term isolation can be devastating.
It’s a concern that’s starting to gain traction, and for Hope Council Executive Director Guida Brown, it’s a battle that rages daily as the staff there tries to help the patients who may struggle even more to stay on track.
Two main issues are at the forefront of what those who help addicts have to deal with, Brown said.
“Because people can’t see each other in person, people who are new in recovery are really struggling and potentially not maintaining any sobriety,” she said. “There are online programs, 12-step meetings going on that are online, but people have to adapt to that, and not everyone can.
“Especially people who are newly in recovery are going to have a much harder time adapting to that in the first place. It’s just that anxiety, the change, everything is just skyrocketing substance use.”
Brown said the Hope Council on Alcohol and other Drug Abuse, 5942 6th Ave., Kenosha, continues to offer services to patients who need the help, but the quarantine has clearly changed the availability.
“Reaching out for help is more difficult,” she said. “Treatment providers are still seeing people. Treatment providers are still doing telehealth, but you don’t answer the phone and get the help you need instantaneously.
“It really is so much harder for the folks who need the help to get it, not because it’s not available, but because the system has changed.”
Being home presents challenge
A second impact of the current situation is one that may not be initially thought of, but is an issue for those who struggle.
Brown said addicts who now find themselves at home for the most part can’t hide their situation from family members, where they have been able to do that in the past.
“Now you have a witness to it,” she said. “That is also impacting the numbers that are being reported for people having difficulties during this time.”
The issues branch off even further from there, Brown said, as domestic abuse cases may rise because of arguments that stem from family members attempting to intervene.
“You end up in these knock-down, drag-out fights because you don’t want to have these conversations,” she said.
According to the Addiction Center website:
Almost 21 million Americans have at least one addiction; only 10% receive treatment.
Drug overdose deaths have more than tripled since 1990.
From 1999-2017, more than 700,000 Americans died from a drug overdose.
Alcohol and drug addiction costs the U.S. economy more than $600 billion annually.
In 2017, 34.2 million Americans were arrested for drunken driving; 21.4 million who were under the influence of alcohol; 12.8 million under the influence of drugs.
About 20% of Americans who have depression or an anxiety also have a substance use disorder.
More than 90% of people who have an addiction started to drink alcohol or use drugs before they were 18 years old.
Americans between 18 and 25 are most likely to use addictive drugs.
Essential business?
Brown said she was disappointed to learn that liquor stores were considered as an “essential business” when the first safer-at-home order was issued by Gov. Tony Evers.
Having that access, even in a quarantine, doesn’t make the battle any easier for addicts, she said.
“There’s such easy access to alcohol in Wisconsin that we didn’t need to give the message that it’s essential to drink,” she said. “I have a concern about that. Colorado did the same thing their legal marijuana. They initially shut down everything as nonessential, and then within the day, went back (and reversed that).
“I really think that changes the message that our society is getting, that it’s essential to use at this time. That’s a terrible message.”
An added concern, Brown said, is what happens as the quarantine moves along and funds start to dwindle, but patients still need to find a way to feed their addiction.
That could lead to an even bigger problem.
“We know that with other addictions, it turns to law breaking, stealing, breaking into places,” Brown said. “... People are going to break into places and start stealing stuff. ... There’s just going to be more unlawfulness going on.”
Looking ahead, whatever the new normal looks like down the road, Brown is hopeful some positives can come from this situation.
With many services now being done online, she’s hopeful that will give patients another avenue to use when the need arises.
“From the stance of anxiety, of not feeling like, ‘I have to go see somebody every time I need therapy,’ I think that’s going to be a real positive change that people are going to be able to access help better,” she said.
To reach the Hope Council, call 262-658-8166 or visit hopecouncil.org.
Concerned about COVID-19?
