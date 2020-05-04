COVID-19 numbers continue to grow as testing increases locally, statewide

The number of Wisconsin residents with confirmed cases of COVID-19 climbed above 8,000 Monday as more people in the state began to have access to testing.
In Kenosha County, 555 people had tested positive for the virus as of Monday morning, said Liane Blanck of the Kenosha County Division of Health.
Fourteen people have died of the virus in the county, the most recent a 63-year-old man.
Kenosha County has the third-highest number of cases among Wisconsin’s 72 counties, behind Milwaukee and Brown counties.
“The increased testing by the Kenosha Community Health Center is playing into these numbers,” Blanck said.
The Kenosha Community Health Center, in a partnership with the county and with Gateway Technical College, opened a drive-through testing site last week in the parking lot of Gateway’s Kenosha campus.
Blanck said the new testing site, which is open Monday, Wednesday and Friday, tested 95 people in the first three days it was open.
People being tested are referred to the site by their doctors or by the health department, and they receive results in 24 to 48 hours. Blanck said she did not know how many of those tested at the site have had positive test results.
Statewide, 8,236 people have tested positive for the virus, with an average of 10% to 13% of those tested getting positive results.
Testing more available
Testing is becoming more widely available in Wisconsin. While tests were limited to people with severe symptoms and those who had contact with people who had confirmed cases of the disease, the state is now urging people with mild symptoms to seek testing.
In Kenosha County, the health department has been expanding testing, including by using the Wisconsin National Guard to test all inmates and staff at the Kenosha County Detention Center and jail last week. In those tests, 79 inmates and five staff members tested positive.
The department plans to use the National Guard to help with testing at other sites, including some private employers.
