COVID-19 numbers decline but vigilance still needed

Statewide and locally, new COVID-19 case numbers are experiencing a downward trend.
On Monday the weekly total for new virus cases in Kenosha County was 21, a significant decrease from 111 for the week of Aug. 10 and 182 for the week of Aug. 3.
The current cumulative total for COVID-19 cases in Kenosha County as of Thursday was 2,843. Sixty people have died from the virus and 82% of those with confirmed cases have recovered from it.
Local numbers reflect statewide trends as well. According to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, new cases have declined statewide from previous highs. The most recent peak has been 913 on Aug. 3.
According to data found on the Kenosha County COVID-19 Response Hub website, new case numbers have been declining since about mid-July, with the largest drops being seen since the statewide mask mandate went into effect Aug. 1.
For many these numbers indicate that mask wearing is helping reduce the spread of the coronovirus.
During a Kenosha Unified School Board meeting Tuesday night, president Tom Duncan expressed optimism regarding the new case trend, saying, “People are getting the message: physically distancing, wearing masks, being smart. That’s where we’re at.”
“I think we can continue to improve,” said Duncan, who is also the vice-president and chief operating officer of Froedtert South.
Public health officials suggest cautious optimism, however.
“We don’t want to fear monger but it’s not time to relax,” said Jen Freiheit, health officer for the Kenosha County Division of Health, on Wednesday.
Freiheit stresses that because COVID-19 is a novel virus its containment has been unpredictable at best.
“Historically in pandemics there would be one large first wave, three or four valleys or reprieves and then a larger, second wave over a period of 18 months,” she said. “That’s what we thought we’d have in early March.”
Instead, she said, “What we’re finding is that COVID is a community-spread virus with peaks and valleys dependent on social behaviors.”
In other words, when numbers dip, people relax, which is “dangerous because the disease will spike back up.” “
The permanent solution, she said, is a vaccine, which is not anticipated for use in Wisconsin until “mid to late spring of next year.”
“We need to use caution on the trending downward,” she said. “The community may want to hang its hat on one data point but that’s a dangerous point.”
Commenting on the KUSD board’s decision to offer in-person school to students starting Sept. 14, Freiheit said, “For KUSD it was an impossible decision—we’re all receiving immense pressure on all sides. There is no right answer—kids need socialization and there are still safety risks.”
The decision changes things for the health department as well, she said.
“We supply schools with nurses; now we’re going to pivot from what we thought was an all-virtual environment to providing some on-site staffing while still offering telehealth to students with chronic health issues.”
How many on-site nursing staff will be needed will be known after the school registration deadline.
“If getting kids back to school is a top priority, the community needs to help support the decision in part by avoiding large social gatherings and wearing masks,” Freiheit said. “It’s hard to convey this to the public because they so want to see the end of this.
“We’ve got to hang on for the long ride,” Freiheit said.
AURORA COVID TESTING
GATEWAY TESTING CENTER
COVID TESTING AT PICK N SAVE
COVID TESTING AT PICK N SAVE
COVID TESTING AT PICK N SAVE
COVID TESTING AT PICK N SAVE
COVID TESTING AT PICK N SAVE
COVID TESTING AT PICK N SAVE
COVID TESTING AT PICK N SAVE
COVID TESTING AT PICK N SAVE
TESTING
TESTING
GATEWAY TESTING CENTER
GATEWAY TESTING CENTER
GATEWAY TESTING CENTER
GATEWAY TESTING CENTER
MOBILE TESTING STATION
MOBILE TESTING STATION
COID TESTING AT TREMPER
COID TESTING AT TREMPER
COID TESTING AT TREMPER
COVID TESTING AT UWP
COVID TESTING AT UWP
COVID TESTING AT UWP
COVID TESTING AT BRASS
COVID TESTING AT BRASS
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.