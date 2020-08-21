COVID-19 numbers decline but vigilance still needed

Public health officials suggest cautious optimism, however.

“We don’t want to fear monger but it’s not time to relax,” said Jen Freiheit, health officer for the Kenosha County Division of Health, on Wednesday.

Freiheit stresses that because COVID-19 is a novel virus its containment has been unpredictable at best.

“Historically in pandemics there would be one large first wave, three or four valleys or reprieves and then a larger, second wave over a period of 18 months,” she said. “That’s what we thought we’d have in early March.”

Instead, she said, “What we’re finding is that COVID is a community-spread virus with peaks and valleys dependent on social behaviors.”

In other words, when numbers dip, people relax, which is “dangerous because the disease will spike back up.” “

The permanent solution, she said, is a vaccine, which is not anticipated for use in Wisconsin until “mid to late spring of next year.”

“We need to use caution on the trending downward,” she said. “The community may want to hang its hat on one data point but that’s a dangerous point.”