COVID-19 positives reported at local colleges

Positive COVID-19 cases are being reported at secondary schools with campuses in Kenosha County, and dozens of students, faculty and staff are in self-isolation, according to data on school websites.
Carthage College reported 5 positive cases of COVID-19 between Aug. 31 and Sept. 6, its second week back in session. In addition, 30 Carthage students are reportedly in self-isolation either at home or on campus. According to the Carthage COVID-19 online dashboard, 22% of the on campus quarantine capacity is in use.
The college has created 38 spaces for isolation/quarantine.
The most recent information provided by Gateway Technical College provides data through Sept. 4. A total of 12 positive cases of COVID-19 had been reported across four locations in Kenosha (4), Racine (5), Burlington (2) and Elkhorn (5), as of that date.
Of those who have tested positive, 6 are students, 5 are members of the faculty or staff and 1 is a vendor.
According to the University of Wisconsin-Parkside COVID-19 dashboard, one faculty member has tested positive for COVID-19.
