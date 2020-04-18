COVID-19 Response Fund opens; photo challenge continues

COVID-19 Response Fund opens
United Way of Kenosha County, in partnership with local foundations, the business community and individual donors, has established the COVID-19 Response Fund.
This fund is working to move resources to nonprofits that are directly supporting residents and families who are most affected by emerging health, economic, and social impacts.
Applicants must be a local 501(c)(3) non-profit health and human service organization and must continue to provide services during the COVID-19 pandemic. Applications ware due Friday.
For more information and to apply for a grant, visit: https://www.kenoshaunitedway.org/united-way-kenosha-county-covid-19-grant. If a business or individual and would like to donate to the COVID-19 Response Fund, visit: https://www.flipcause.com/secure/cause_pdetails/Nzg2NDM=.
Pringle giving away tree seedlings
BRISTOL -- The Pringle Nature Center, 9800 160th Ave., is giving away free tree seedlings.
You can mark the 50th anniversary of Earth Day this week by planting a tree. Pick up seedlings (1 per person, ) and instructions at the front door of the nature center.
The seedlings are available while supplies last.
Photo challenge continues
BRISTOL -- Pringle Nature Center's weekly photo challenge continues this week, for both children and adults.
Download the free challenge from the Pringle website, take a photo of each item as you check it off your list, and post your challenge to Instagram or Facebook. Tag Pringle Nature Center in your favorite photo for a chance to win a free family membership.
This coming week’s challenge is “Plants,” with the contest ending on Saturday.
See the Pringle website for the challenge and other free, social distancing-friendly nature activities at www.pringlenc.org/free.
Concerned about COVID-19?
