COVID-19 Response Fund opens; photo challenge continues

COVID-19 Response Fund opens

United Way of Kenosha County, in partnership with local foundations, the business community and individual donors, has established the COVID-19 Response Fund.

This fund is working to move resources to nonprofits that are directly supporting residents and families who are most affected by emerging health, economic, and social impacts.

Applicants must be a local 501(c)(3) non-profit health and human service organization and must continue to provide services during the COVID-19 pandemic. Applications ware due Friday.

For more information and to apply for a grant, visit: https://www.kenoshaunitedway.org/united-way-kenosha-county-covid-19-grant. If a business or individual and would like to donate to the COVID-19 Response Fund, visit: https://www.flipcause.com/secure/cause_pdetails/Nzg2NDM=.

Pringle giving away tree seedlings

BRISTOL -- The Pringle Nature Center, 9800 160th Ave., is giving away free tree seedlings.

You can mark the 50th anniversary of Earth Day this week by planting a tree. Pick up seedlings (1 per person, ) and instructions at the front door of the nature center.