COVID-19 shutdown of Potawatomi gaming exacted “devastating” toll

With the limited partial opening, Crawford said the tribe’s Milwaukee gaming facility is “probably functioning at less than 25 percent of capacity,” though he noted early reports on business volumes with the limited opened were “meeting” the tribe’s admittedly “conservative” estimates.

“We are trying to walk a fine line that every business is trying to walk – can you be open and do it in a responsible manner?” Crawford explained. “We need to make sure that we have our steps and processes in place and people also want to have their comfort level taken care of, they need to be assured that we are taking this seriously and taking their best interests in mind.

With the tribe’s flagship Potawatomi Hotel & Casino in Milwaukee partially reopened and Potawatomi Carter Hotel & Casino coming online later this month, Crawford said he expects the tribe’s gaming business to rebound, but adds the big caveat question is the pace of recovery for the tribe’s gaming business, which is dependent on a host of issues out of the tribe’s control.