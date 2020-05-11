COVID-19 testing begins in Burlington

Testing runs through Friday in Burlington, one of more than a dozen community testing sites around the state.

Gov. Tony Evers and Department of Health Services Secretary-designer Andrea Palm, under advisement from Wisconsin’s public health leaders, have set a statewide goal of testing 82,000 people per week. Once that level of data is reached, Evers and Palm have said more restrictions are likely to be relaxed, so long as the percentage of positive tests remains low.

From April 3-10, an average of 4,203 tests have been completed per day in Wisconsin, and 7.66% of those tests (totaling 2,255) came back positive.

Statewide testing ramps up

On Monday, Evers announced that the Wisconsin DHS and the Wisconsin National Guard will also be supporting two new community-based testing sites in Milwaukee and in Madison starting Monday, according to a release issued by the governor’s office.

“Increased testing and contact tracing are core elements of our Badger Bounce Back plan and are critical to slowing the spread and boxing in COVID-19,” Evers said. “I urge anyone who needs a test to go get tested at one of these sites and help protect your community and family from this virus.”