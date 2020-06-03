COVID-19 testing site to open at Tremper

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Tremper High School, 8560 26th Ave., will be the site of a free, drive-through COVID-19 testing site as part of a continued effort to test as many people as possible in Kenosha County, the Department of Health announced.

The site will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and will be accessible off of 30th Avenue. It is for any person who lives or works in Wisconsin. No appointment is needed. Testing is not available for anyone under age 5.

“More testing means greater knowledge about cases of COVID-19 in Kenosha County, which is a key to slowing the spread of the virus,” said Kenosha County Health Officer Dr. Jen Freiheit.

“Businesses are welcome to send their employees through this site; entire families can get tested together. We’d like to see as many people as possible take advantage of this resource.”

A team from the Wisconsin National Guard will conduct the tests. The process will be the same as the drive-through site at Westosha-Central High School in Paddock Lake, which opened Monday and will operate until June 6.

The Central High School location will be open from noon to 8 p.m. Thursday, and from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday. The school is located at 24617 75th St. in the Village of Paddock Lake.