COVID-19 testing site to open today through Saturday at Tremper

Tremper High School, 8560 26th Ave., will be the site of a free, drive-through COVID-19 testing site as part of a continued effort to test as many people as possible in Kenosha County, the Department of Health announced.
The site will be open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and will be accessible off of 30th Avenue. It is for any person who lives or works in Wisconsin. No appointment is needed. Testing is not available for anyone under age 5.
“More testing means greater knowledge about cases of COVID-19 in Kenosha County, which is a key to slowing the spread of the virus,” said Kenosha County Health Officer Dr. Jen Freiheit.
“Businesses are welcome to send their employees through this site; entire families can get tested together. We’d like to see as many people as possible take advantage of this resource.”
A team from the Wisconsin National Guard will conduct the tests. The process will be the same as the drive-through site at Westosha-Central High School in Paddock Lake, which opened Monday and will operate until June 6.
The Central High School location will be open from noon to 8 p.m. Thursday, and from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday. The school is located at 24617 75th St. in the Village of Paddock Lake.
More than one person per vehicle can be tested. An initial interviewer will ask for the name, date of birth, address, and phone number of each person being tested and a nasal swab will be performed. Results are expected within seven days.
A total of 160 tests were performed Monday at the WCHS site, and by the end of the day Tuesday that number had grown to 270 tests.
As of Wednesday, Wisconsin National Guard teams had collected 95,257 specimens statewide.
The total number of positive cases of COVID-19 in Kenosha County increased by 39, from 1,205 Tuesday to 1,244 Wednesday. The number of deaths remained unchanged at 31.
Statewide, the number of positive tests increased by 483 as of 2 p.m. Wednesday, to a total of 19,400. The total number of deaths increased by nine to 616 statewide. Of the total positive patients, 12,624, or 65% are considered to be recovered.
The National Guard said that 25 specimen collection teams continue to operate across Wisconsin supporting local health departments and the Wisconsin Department of Health Services effort to increase the state’s COVID-19 testing capacity.
The teams, comprised of nearly 600 citizen soldiers and airmen in total, established mobile testing sites at locations ranging from correctional facilities and health clinics, to private businesses, and community-based testing sites.
After collecting the specimens at each site, Wisconsin National Guard troops send the test kits to a lab for analysis. Approximately 30 troops are working at a call center that informs people of their COVID-19 test results.
