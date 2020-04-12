COVID-19 update: Fourth death reported in Racine County

A fourth person has died in Racine County from COVID-19, the state Health Department reported Sunday afternoon.
A total of 144 Wisconsin residents have died from the virus, including one Kenosha County resident.
The number of Kenosha County cases stands at 173 and Racine County cases at 117, according to the DHS.
A total of 35,916 Wisconsin residents have tested negative for COVID-19, the DHS said, with 3,341 confirmed cases.
