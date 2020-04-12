COVID-19 update: Fourth death reported in Racine County
CORONAVIRUS CELL

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health earlier this month shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, yellow, emerging from the surface of cells, blue/pink, cultured in the lab. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S.

 AP FILE PHOTO

A fourth person has died in Racine County from COVID-19, the state Health Department reported Sunday afternoon.

A total of 144 Wisconsin residents have died from the virus, including one Kenosha County resident.

The number of Kenosha County cases stands at 173 and Racine County cases at 117, according to the DHS.

A total of 35,916 Wisconsin residents have tested negative for COVID-19, the DHS said, with 3,341 confirmed cases.

