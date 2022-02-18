COVID-19 vaccination clinic coming to Second Baptist Church on Sunday

A free, open-to-the-public COVID-19 mobile vaccination clinic is returning to Second Baptist Church, 3925 32nd Ave., from noon to 1 p.m. this Sunday.

Those who receive a dose of the vaccine will receive a $25 Visa gift card (while supplies last).

First and second vaccine doses will be available for anyone ages 5 and older. Boosters will be offered to those 12 and older. (Those under 18 must be with a parent or legal guardian.)

Clinic clients may choose from the three vaccine varieties: Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson, although Pfizer remains the only vaccine authorized for distribution to those under 18.

No appointments are needed, and clinic clients do not need to be a member of the church.

This clinic is being presented by Kenosha County Health and the Health Equity Task Force, in collaboration with the Mary Lou & Arthur F. Mahone Fund.

“Providing greater access to the COVID-19 vaccines through mobile vaccination clinics has proven to be extremely impactful,” said Tamarra Coleman, a member of the Health Equity Task Force. “The success we’ve experienced with our mobile missions wouldn’t have been possible without the collaboration and support of our community partners.”

Health professionals will be present at the clinic to answer questions about the vaccines. All vaccines are free, and no I.D. or health insurance are required.

Those who have already received a first or second dose of the vaccine are asked to bring their vaccination card if possible, although this is not required.

More information about COVID-19 in Kenosha County, including links to vaccine and testing providers in the community, is available at https://www.kenoshacounty.org/covid-19.

