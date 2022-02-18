COVID-19 vaccination clinic coming to Second Baptist Church on Sunday

A free, open-to-the-public COVID-19 mobile vaccination clinic is returning to Second Baptist Church, 3925 32nd Ave., from noon to 1 p.m. this Sunday.
Those who receive a dose of the vaccine will receive a $25 Visa gift card (while supplies last).
First and second vaccine doses will be available for anyone ages 5 and older. Boosters will be offered to those 12 and older. (Those under 18 must be with a parent or legal guardian.)
Clinic clients may choose from the three vaccine varieties: Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson, although Pfizer remains the only vaccine authorized for distribution to those under 18.
No appointments are needed, and clinic clients do not need to be a member of the church.
This clinic is being presented by Kenosha County Health and the Health Equity Task Force, in collaboration with the Mary Lou & Arthur F. Mahone Fund.
“Providing greater access to the COVID-19 vaccines through mobile vaccination clinics has proven to be extremely impactful,” said Tamarra Coleman, a member of the Health Equity Task Force. “The success we’ve experienced with our mobile missions wouldn’t have been possible without the collaboration and support of our community partners.”