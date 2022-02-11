COVID-19 vaccination clinic open to public Sunday at St. Mark Catholic Church

A free, pop-up COVID-19 vaccination clinic is being offered to the public from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. this Sunday, at St. Mark the Evangelist Catholic Church.

The clinic will be held in the church gymnasium, located at the corner of Sheridan Road and 73rd Street in Kenosha.

Anyone who receives a dose of vaccine at this clinic will receive a $25 Visa gift card (while supplies last).

Walk-ins are welcome. No appointments are needed, and clinic clients do not need to be a member of the church.

This clinic is being conducted in a partnership between Kenosha County Public Health, the Kenosha County Health Equity Task Force and St. Mark Parish.

“Pope Francis has said that receiving vaccines is a truly moral obligation to protect ourselves, our loved ones and all those around us from the coronavirus,” said Karen Metallo, St. Mark's pastoral care coordinator. “All of us know of someone that we love who has died or become very ill from the coronavirus. Please get vaccinated.”

Children and adults eligible

First and second vaccine doses will be available for anyone ages 5 and older. Boosters will be offered to those 12 and older. (Those under 18 must be with a parent or legal guardian.)

Clinic clients may choose from the three vaccine varieties — Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson. (Pfizer remains the only vaccine authorized for distribution to those younger than 18.)

Bilingual, Spanish-speaking health professionals are scheduled to be present at the clinic to answer questions about the vaccines. All vaccines are free, and no I.D. or health insurance are required.

Those who have already received a first or second dose of the vaccine are asked to bring their vaccination card, if possible, although this is not required.

More information about COVID-19 in Kenosha County, including links to vaccine and testing providers in the community, is available online at https://www.kenoshacounty.org/covid-19.

