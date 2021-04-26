COVID-19 vaccine supply exceeds demand in Kenosha County

‘Good progress’

Countywide, 37% have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 28 percent have been fully vaccinated. Also, after a push last week to vaccinate eligible high school students, Freiheit said 24% of the 16- and 17-year-old population in Kenosha County has now received at least one dose. Another 7.3% are fully vaccinated.

“We’ve made good progress but we still have a long way to go to get to our 75 percent herd immunity goal — and that’s where we need to be before we can truly return to the ‘normal’ that we’ve all been waiting for so many months,” Freiheit said.

Kenosha County’s goal is to have at least 127,500 residents vaccinated against COVID-19 in order to reach 75% herd immunity.

Global campaign

Gov. Tony Evers kicked off World Immunization Week, a global public health campaign to raise awareness about the importance of getting vaccinated against preventable diseases, by encouraging Wisconsinites via a video message to get the COVID-19 vaccine.