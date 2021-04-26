COVID-19 vaccine supply exceeds demand in Kenosha County

The supply of COVID-19 vaccine is now exceeding demand in Kenosha County, Health Officer Jen Freiheit said Monday.
“We have reached the point where our available supply of the vaccines is exceeding demand,” Freiheit said. “And with the Johnson & Johnson vaccine coming back online as of today, we have more availability yet.”
Until now, Kenosha County has been a recipient of doses from other health departments, including Milwaukee and Greendale, and from area pharmacies, in an effort to meet local demand. Freiheit said it has not yet had any doses to share elsewhere.
Walk-ins will be accepted at three COVID-19 public health vaccination clinics this week – which is World Immunization week – Freiheit said.
The clinics will take place from 1 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the former Shopko building, 5300 52nd St.
The vaccines are available to anyone to lives, works or studies in Kenosha County.
Freiheit said more than 300 COVID-19 vaccines were administered to walk-ins last week by Kenosha County Public Health.
“In addition to second doses and first-dose appointments, we served 71 walk-ins at Westosha Central High School on Wednesday, 145 at Shopko on Thursday and 192 at Shopko on Saturday,” Freiheit said.
‘Good progress’
Countywide, 37% have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 28 percent have been fully vaccinated. Also, after a push last week to vaccinate eligible high school students, Freiheit said 24% of the 16- and 17-year-old population in Kenosha County has now received at least one dose. Another 7.3% are fully vaccinated.
“We’ve made good progress but we still have a long way to go to get to our 75 percent herd immunity goal — and that’s where we need to be before we can truly return to the ‘normal’ that we’ve all been waiting for so many months,” Freiheit said.
Kenosha County’s goal is to have at least 127,500 residents vaccinated against COVID-19 in order to reach 75% herd immunity.
Global campaign
Gov. Tony Evers kicked off World Immunization Week, a global public health campaign to raise awareness about the importance of getting vaccinated against preventable diseases, by encouraging Wisconsinites via a video message to get the COVID-19 vaccine.
“I’m proud Wisconsin continues to be a national leader in getting shots in arms and that our administration is leading by example in encouraging folks to get vaccinated so we can put this pandemic behind us,” said Evers. “We can see the light at the end of the tunnel and I know folks are looking to return to normal life. Now that Wisconsinites ages 16 and older are eligible to get the vaccine, it’s critically important to make a plan to get vaccinated and help us ensure that our state and our economy can bounce back and better than we were before this pandemic hit.”
In an effort to get the vaccine supply in “as many arms as possible,” Freiheit said the health department is also providing COVID-19 vaccines at workplaces and in neighborhoods in partnership with churches and community organizations.
To book an appointment and to see links to other local vaccine providers, visit the Kenosha County COVID-19 Response Hub website at http://bit.ly/KCCOVIDHub, or click the flashing red button at the top of the homepage at https://www.kenoshacounty.org/.
The Kenosha County vaccination call center is also available to assist with appointments from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday at 262-605-6799.