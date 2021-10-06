COVID booster clinic set Friday at Kenosha Job Center

Kenosha County Public Health will host a COVID-19 booster dose clinic from 9 a.m. to noon Friday at the Kenosha County Job Center, 8600 Sheridan Road.

This clinic is intended to serve eligible individuals who do not otherwise have access to a health care provider or other supplier of the vaccine.

Appointments will not be available. Vaccines will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis.

First and second doses of Pfizer and Moderna and the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine will also be available at Friday’s clinic.

“With some populations now recommended to receive a booster shot of the Pfizer vaccine, this clinic is an effort to reach out to people who may not have easy access to a provider,” said Kenosha County Health Officer Jen Freiheit. “For the general public, there are now many opportunities to get vaccinated at hospitals, clinics, doctor’s offices and pharmacies all across Kenosha County.”

A list of local vaccine providers and links to their appointment systems is available on the Kenosha County COVID-19 Response Hub webpage, at https://www.kenoshacounty.org/covid-19.