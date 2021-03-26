COVID relief funds advance Hwy. 50 project between Lake Geneva, Wheatland

The COVID-19 pandemic didn’t slow the flow of people to Lake Geneva last summer, but the COVID relief-funded resurfacing of Highway 50 from Highway O in Wheatland to Highway 12 this year might.

Federal COVID relief funding approved in late 2020 will allow 42 highway construction projects totaling $147.3 million to advance ahead of schedule across the state, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation announced this week.

The DOT will use the funds to accelerate bridge and pavement construction projects. Among the projects is the 10-mile resurfacing of Highway 50, originally scheduled to take place in 2022. Highway 50 will be open to traffic during construction, though one lane of traffic will be closed at all times, according to the project overview.

“Wisconsin, like other states, experienced transportation revenue shortfalls as a result of the pandemic and this helps put us back on course,” said DOT Secretary-designee Craig Thompson.

According to the DOT, projects were selected to address priority roadways and bridges. The Highway 50 project is one of 10 statewide that was advanced to construction in fiscal year 2021. The 32 other identified projects will begin construction in fiscal year 2022.