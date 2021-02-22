Coyote sightings on the rise in Kenosha County

While usually most active from dusk until dawn, Johnson said they may be out during the day this time of year. February and March are the months when coyotes are also making their dens, Johnson said.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“They are out more and out at different times of the day too, so people are likely to see them more often right now,” Johnson said. “The coyote population is healthy in Kenosha County, even in urban areas.”

Shy animals, but keep pets away

Johnson said while the presence of a coyote can be unnerving, they are generally afraid of people and attacks on humans are extremely rare. However, concern about small pets falling prey to coyote is legitimate.

“Don’t let your dog out in your yard without watching it,” Johnson warned.

And, coyote may be looking for other food sources. They primarily feed on small rodents and rabbits, but they will also eat fruit, vegetables, and even bird seed and compost.

The following nuisance management techniques are recommended by the DNR:

• Remove potential food sources such as open garbage cans, bird feeders and pet food bowls. Never intentionally feed coyotes.