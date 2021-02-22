Coyote sightings on the rise in Kenosha County

Increased coyote sightings — in urban neighborhoods in the City of Kenosha and rural yards in western Kenosha County — are typical this time of year, said wildlife biologist Marty Johnson, with the state Department of Natural Resources (DNR).
Some residents are questioning if the animals are attracted to the warmth surrounding homes given the subzero temperatures as of late. Others are expressing concern that difficulty finding food may result in small dogs becoming their prey.
“We have gotten a few calls recently about coyotes,” Johnson said. “This time of year is breeding season, so coyotes are becoming more active and more visible.”
Mary Kris and Sandy Rynders, both of Wheatland, report they spotted two coyotes in their yards last month.
“One was actually on the deck, inches from the patio door,’ Kris said. “They took off when my dogs started howling at them.”
Mike Senior, also of Wheatland, said one recently ran up his neighbor’s driveway during the day.
“We have three small dogs that we take out one at a time because of the coyotes. You can definitely hear them in the evening.”
In Racine County, residents of the small Village of Elmwood Park, which borders Racine and Mount Pleasant, have shared concerns over coyote sightings along the east side of the village near the Taylor Complex grounds on Taylor Avenue and nearby bike path.
While usually most active from dusk until dawn, Johnson said they may be out during the day this time of year. February and March are the months when coyotes are also making their dens, Johnson said.
“They are out more and out at different times of the day too, so people are likely to see them more often right now,” Johnson said. “The coyote population is healthy in Kenosha County, even in urban areas.”
Shy animals, but keep pets away
Johnson said while the presence of a coyote can be unnerving, they are generally afraid of people and attacks on humans are extremely rare. However, concern about small pets falling prey to coyote is legitimate.
“Don’t let your dog out in your yard without watching it,” Johnson warned.
And, coyote may be looking for other food sources. They primarily feed on small rodents and rabbits, but they will also eat fruit, vegetables, and even bird seed and compost.
The following nuisance management techniques are recommended by the DNR:
• Remove potential food sources such as open garbage cans, bird feeders and pet food bowls. Never intentionally feed coyotes.
• Do not provide food and water for other wildlife. It may attract coyotes and their prey.
• Use scare tactics if you see a coyote. Yell and make loud noises, shake or throw pop cans filled with coins, throw a ball, shoe, sticks or other objects or spray the coyote with water. You can also buy ultrasonic dog repellents or pocket-sized air horns.
For more information about coyotes, as well as coyote trapping and hunting rules, visit dnr.wisocnsin.gov and type “nuisance wildlife” into the search bar.
Diana Panuncial of Lee Newspapers contributed to this report.
