Creep show: Celebrating over-the-top Halloween displays

As we creep ever closer to Halloween, area residents have been decking their houses and yards with all sorts of creepy creatures.
Look for these outstanding local Halloween displays:
The front yard at 9107 62nd Place is a pirate wonderland, complete with skeleton sailors and music.
That pirate yard is on the other side of the block from Peterson’s Pumpkin Patch, that will feature about 150 jack-o’-lanterns at 9210 63rd St. The expertly carved pumpkins will go on display at dusk on Oct. 30. Dr. Kris Peterson, a local chiropractor, puts on the display each year for a different charity. He draws the designs on the pumpkins, and volunteers help him do all the carving.
After the holiday, the pumpkins are taken to a farm “where the cows and horses love to eat them,” Peterson said. (Don’t stop by his house looking for an elaborate Christmas display, however. “We’re so exhausted by the end of this project, all I do is string up a few lights for Christmas,” Peterson said.) Donations are being collected to benefit the Kindred Kitties, this year’s beneficiary.
While you’re looking at the Peterson’s Pumpkin Patch handiwork, make sure to check out the other two homes on 63rd Street and 93rd Avenue. You’ll find displays and lights and a “Jaws”-themed front yard.
In the White Caps subdivision, look for a spooky graveyard at 9501 73rd St. Nearby is a brightly lighted house, on the corner of 71st Street and 96th Avenue, where an inflatable jack-o’-lantern features a carousel of ghosts. Also in White Caps, “It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown” at 94th Avenue and 71st Street.
A reader told us he has “a spooky yard” at 7019 61st Ave. No joke! This display is super creepy (and very well done) with a talking pumpkin ghoul, a massive skeleton and a ghostly figure who appears in an upstairs window. Ironically, the house is just around the corner from Christmas Lane.
Anna Hudson and her husband have been lighting up the street at 5609 40th Ave. for more than a decade, she said. “Our neighbor across the street also decorates. The majority of the dummies are homemade, except for the masks.” If you visit this house during trick-or-treating, watch out! “During trick-or-treat, my husband dresses up like one if the dummies and freaks people out,” she added. “They don’t know which one is ‘alive.’” She’s right; her front yard is super creepy ... and there’s another graveyard across the street.
On the northside of Kenosha, Randy Barnes has decked out his front yard at 3517 16th Ave. as usual with creepy lighting and spooky figures. (He does a lights-and-music show each Christmas, too.)
Also in this area, head east of 22nd Avenue on 35th Place to find three houses decked out with lights and other fun stuff.
Near UW-Parkside, the Weathersby family at 1416 40th Ave. — whose house is always brightly decorated — welcomes trick-or-treaters with lights and inflatables. (And, yes, you should check out their home at Christmastime, too.)Look for more decorations a few houses north of here, across the street. In this area, don’t miss the front yard filled with cute inflatable characters on 39th Avenue just north of 15th Street.
You need to swing by the decorated yard at 4037 Seventh Ave. before it gets dark. Each year, a merry band of skeletons hangs out in the yard. The skeletons, which aren’t lighted, are topical as always. This year, there’s a COVID-19 theme complete with Dr. Fauci and sanitizing wipes, and one skeleton shows off the new city of Kenosha trash containers. Good to know skeletons keep up with the latest regulations!
If you see a freaky Halloween house (or you created one), send the information to Liz Snyder: esnyder@kenoshanews.com. Thanks ... and happy spooking!!!!!!!!
