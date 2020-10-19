Creep show: Celebrating over-the-top Halloween displays

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

In the White Caps subdivision, look for a spooky graveyard at 9501 73rd St. Nearby is a brightly lighted house, on the corner of 71st Street and 96th Avenue, where an inflatable jack-o’-lantern features a carousel of ghosts. Also in White Caps, “It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown” at 94th Avenue and 71st Street.

A reader told us he has “a spooky yard” at 7019 61st Ave. No joke! This display is super creepy (and very well done) with a talking pumpkin ghoul, a massive skeleton and a ghostly figure who appears in an upstairs window. Ironically, the house is just around the corner from Christmas Lane.

Anna Hudson and her husband have been lighting up the street at 5609 40th Ave. for more than a decade, she said. “Our neighbor across the street also decorates. The majority of the dummies are homemade, except for the masks.” If you visit this house during trick-or-treating, watch out! “During trick-or-treat, my husband dresses up like one if the dummies and freaks people out,” she added. “They don’t know which one is ‘alive.’” She’s right; her front yard is super creepy ... and there’s another graveyard across the street.