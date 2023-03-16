PADDOCK LAKE — State road crews have begun work on the reconstruction of a 1.4-mile stretch of Highway 50 from 256th Avenue to 236th Avenue through the village following a near yearlong delay.
According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, the $12 million highway improvements through Paddock Lake's downtown include:
• Replacement of pavement and curb and gutter
• New storm sewer
• Sidewalk extensions at the east and west ends of the project
• Americans with Disabilities Act compliant sidewalk ramps
• Replacement of the current traffic signals with "monotubes" at Highway 83 and 246th Avenue and new turn lanes. The monotubes will help with visibility at the intersections by locating the signal head over the travel lane.
People are also reading…
• Replacement of two existing retaining walls on the north side of Highway 50 between 246th Avenue and 248th Avenue
• A five-foot gutter pan to provide for on road bicycle accommodations
According to the project specifications, the section of Highway 50 from 256th Avenue to 236th Avenue is in need of reconstruction “to address drainage issues and pavement deterioration." The newly built road and improvements are expected to enhance the area for future development.
The project was supposed to begin in April 2022, however, Paddock Lake village officials challenged the department's initial version of the close to $1.5 million perpetual maintenance agreement, which resulted in the near yearlong postponement. Under the current timetable, construction will take place through November.
WATCH NOW IN PHOTOS AND VIDEO: Paddock Lake celebrates with annual bike and golf cart parade ahead of July 4 holiday
PADDOCK LAKE - Dozens of bike riders young and old, along with golf cart motorists took the streets in procession that lasted just over half an hour Sunday morning in one of many celebrations taking place in Kenosha County over the Fourth of July weekend.
The parade, which began at at McAlonan Park at 248th Avenue between 72nd and 73rd streets, included candy of all kinds tossed from golf carts to younger spectators, who scooped them up by the bag full. The family friendly event has become a community tradition and one which culminated with a free lunch of hot dogs, chips and lemonade at Village Hall, 6969 236th Ave.
BIKE PARADE
Bike riders young and old take off from McAlonan Park, at 248th Avenue between 72nd and 73rd streets, on Sunday for Paddock Lake’s annual bike…
BIKE PARADE
Bike riders young and old take off from McAlonan Park on Sunday for Paddock Lake’s annual bike parade, which includes golf carts.
BIKE PARADE
Paddock Lake’s annual bike parade also included a procession of golf carts whose riders tossed candy to eager onlookers at the event held Sunday.
BIKE PARADE
Paddock Lake’s annual bike parade also included a procession of golf carts whose riders tossed candy to eager onlookers at the event held Sunday.
BIKE PARADE
Jacob Sanchez, 12, of Chicago, carried the American flag with him as he rode in the bike parade in Paddock Lake held Sunday ahead of the Indep…
BIKE PARADE
Bicycle parade participants and spectators gathered at Paddock Lake’s Village Hall following the half-hour procession where they were treated …
BIKE PARADE
An inflatable bald eagle and Uncle Sam atop a golf cart arrives at the Paddock Lake Village Hall following the annual bike parade held in the …
BIKE PARADE
Golf cart participants in Paddock Lake’s annual bike parade take off from the event, which ended at the Village Hall, 6969 236th Ave., on Sunday.