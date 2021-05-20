$1 million bond set in May 15 shooting death of 18-year-old

The Kenosha man accused of shooting an 18-year-old man to death during an argument in his apartment is being held on temporary $1 million bond.

Darnell Ridgeway, 25, was charged Monday with first-degree intentional homicide for the May 15 shooting death of Dayshawn Davis. Ridgeway, who was arrested in Rockford, Ill., hours after the shooting, had his initial appearance in Kenosha County Circuit Court Thursday after being extradited to Wisconsin.

Ridgeway is alleged to have killed Davis during an argument in his apartment at the Briarcliff Apartments in the 2000 block of 89th Street. According to the criminal complaint, Ridgeway’s brother had been living with him in his apartment, but he had kicked him out the day before over an argument about spilled water.

In the moments before the shooting occurred, according to the complaint, Ridgeway had come home to find his brother had returned and was in the apartment along with his cousin and Davis, who was the cousin’s boyfriend. During an ensuing argument, Ridgeway is alleged to have shot Davis after he stepped in when Ridgeway shoved Davis’ girlfriend.

Shot 15 times