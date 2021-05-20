$1 million bond set in May 15 shooting death of 18-year-old

The Kenosha man accused of shooting an 18-year-old man to death during an argument in his apartment is being held on temporary $1 million bond.
Darnell Ridgeway, 25, was charged Monday with first-degree intentional homicide for the May 15 shooting death of Dayshawn Davis. Ridgeway, who was arrested in Rockford, Ill., hours after the shooting, had his initial appearance in Kenosha County Circuit Court Thursday after being extradited to Wisconsin.
Ridgeway is alleged to have killed Davis during an argument in his apartment at the Briarcliff Apartments in the 2000 block of 89th Street. According to the criminal complaint, Ridgeway’s brother had been living with him in his apartment, but he had kicked him out the day before over an argument about spilled water.
In the moments before the shooting occurred, according to the complaint, Ridgeway had come home to find his brother had returned and was in the apartment along with his cousin and Davis, who was the cousin’s boyfriend. During an ensuing argument, Ridgeway is alleged to have shot Davis after he stepped in when Ridgeway shoved Davis’ girlfriend.
Shot 15 times
Kenosha County District Attorney Michael Graveley said that Davis was shot 15 times. Graveley said that evidence at the scene showed bullet strikes hitting the floor under Davis’s body, indicating he was shot repeatedly after he fell to the ground.
Kenosha Police, who arrived at the apartment after reports of gunfire, found Davis dead in the apartment. Ridgeway’s brother Tyshawn Ridgeway, 19, and the 17-year-old cousin, had fled the apartment after the shooting. Tyshawn Ridgeway was arrested in Lake County, Ill., after a chase with police and was charged with fleeing and eluding police.
During Ridgeway’s bond hearing, Davis’ mother made an emotional plea that Ridgeway not be released on bond.
Because Ridgeway does not yet have an attorney, he is scheduled to return to court for an adjourned initial appearance on May 26.