2 arrested after chase; city police probe shots fired

Two arrested after hit-and-run, chase

The Kenosha Sheriff’s Department arrested two people Thursday evening after a chase that began with a hit-and-run.

Sgt. David Wright said there was a three-car crash at 39th Avenue and 24th Street at about 6 p.m.

One of the drivers fled the crash in his vehicle, heading west on Highway E and then turning north on Green Bay Road.

On Green Bay just north of E the vehicle stopped for a pursuing deputy and two people were taken into custody.

Police probe shots-fired incident

Kenosha Police are investigating a shots-fired incident that happened on the 6600 block of Sheridan Road at 4 a.m. Friday.

Police were called to the area by people who heard gunfire. Officers found spent shell casings in the area, but found no one injured and no damage.

