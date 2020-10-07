22nd Avenue liquor store robbed, clerk's vehicle stolen

KENOSHA — Two men robbed a liquor store at gunpoint Wednesday morning then fled in an employee’s car.
At 10:15 a.m. Wednesday, the two men walked into Ayra’s Liquor, 1900-22nd Ave. One of the men pulled a handgun. The men reportedly took an undisclosed amount of cash and took the keys to one of the employee’s vehicles, fleeing in the employee’s minivan.
Kenosha Police are continuing to investigate the incident. Police Sgt. Jeremy DeWitt said that when officers arrived for the robbery-in-progress call, the two men had already fled. DeWitt said no shots were fired and none of the employees were injured.
