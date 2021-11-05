 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2nd juror dismissed from Kyle Rittenhouse trial
View Comments
alert

2nd juror dismissed from Kyle Rittenhouse trial

  • Updated
  • Comments
{{featured_button_text}}
Witnesses: 1st victim threatened Rittenhouse, lunged for gun

Kyle Rittenhouse waits for his legal team before the trail trial at the Kenosha County Courthouse in Kenosha, Wis., on Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021. Rittenhouse is accused of killing two people and wounding a third during a protest over police brutality in Kenosha, last year.

 SEAN KRAJACIC, Lee Newspapers

More coverage: 

KENOSHA — Before testimony in the Kyle Rittenhouse trial began Friday, another juror was dismissed. The juror requested the dismissal for medical reasons, and attorneys for both sides did not object.

The woman was the second juror to be dismissed. Thursday, a man was dismissed after he made a joke at the expense of Jacob Blake to a Kenosha deputy; the man had unsuccessfully argued that his quip was unrelated to the Rittenhouse case and so he shouldn't be dismissed, an argument Judge Bruce Schroeder did not side with.

As such, there are now 18 jurors (12 primary, six alternates) left from an original 20. Of the remaining 18, there are 10 men and eight women.

The trial began Monday in Kenosha. Rittenhouse, 18, shot two people and wounded a third during a night of unrest in Kenosha on Aug. 25, 2020. His attorneys contend he acted in self-defense, while prosecutors have portrayed him as an instigator.

RITTENHOUSE TRIAL

Judge Bruce Schroeder watches video of Kyle Rittenhouse during the trial at the Kenosha County Courthouse in Kenosha.

Also Friday, prosecutor Thomas Binger let Kenosha County Circuit Judge Bruce Schroeder know that he was captured on a live mic during one of the breaks in proceedings the day before — saying "Oh God, this feels like it's been going on forever."

Schroeder acknowledged that he had remarked on how long the proceedings were taking, and there has been communication with video pool provider CourtTV about avoiding this in the future.

Adam Rogan of Lee Newspapers contributed to this report.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert