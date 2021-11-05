2nd juror dismissed from Kyle Rittenhouse trial

KENOSHA — Before testimony in the Kyle Rittenhouse trial began Friday, another juror was dismissed. The juror requested the dismissal for medical reasons, and attorneys for both sides did not object.

The woman was the second juror to be dismissed. Thursday, a man was dismissed after he made a joke at the expense of Jacob Blake to a Kenosha deputy; the man had unsuccessfully argued that his quip was unrelated to the Rittenhouse case and so he shouldn't be dismissed, an argument Judge Bruce Schroeder did not side with.

As such, there are now 18 jurors (12 primary, six alternates) left from an original 20. Of the remaining 18, there are 10 men and eight women.

The trial began Monday in Kenosha. Rittenhouse, 18, shot two people and wounded a third during a night of unrest in Kenosha on Aug. 25, 2020. His attorneys contend he acted in self-defense, while prosecutors have portrayed him as an instigator.

Also Friday, prosecutor Thomas Binger let Kenosha County Circuit Judge Bruce Schroeder know that he was captured on a live mic during one of the breaks in proceedings the day before — saying "Oh God, this feels like it's been going on forever."