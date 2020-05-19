6 years later, DNA analysis leads to arrest of Kenosha man

DNA analysis led to the arrest of a Kenosha man for a 2014 sexual assault.
Robert A. Thomas, 22, is being held on $25,000 bond following his initial appearance in court Tuesday. He was charged with second-degree sexual assault.
According to the criminal complaint, a woman told Kenosha Police on Oct. 2, 2014, she was walking alone from one bar on the 3200 block of 60th Street to another bar down the block when she was approached on the street by a man who walked with her for about five minutes before pushing her down in a parking lot and sexually assaulting her. He then took her phone and purse and ran away.
The woman walked to a house to try to get help but no one would open the door. Another man found the woman crying in a parking lot, and she told him she had been assaulted. He drove her to the police station.
The woman told police she did not know the man who had assaulted her and could only give a vague description of him. She was taken to a hospital for a sexual assault examination and DNA evidence was collected during the exam.
According to the complaint, police received information from the state Crime Lab that the DNA evidence from the assault had been linked to Thomas.
According to court records, Thomas was convicted of misdemeanor disorderly conduct in October 2019 and had to submit a DNA sample as part of that conviction. Police showed a photo of Thomas from around the time the
assault occurred to the woman in a photo lineup. She was not able to identify anyone from the lineup as her attacker.
Thomas is next expected to appear in court for a preliminary hearing May 27.
