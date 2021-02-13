72-year-old man arrested, allegedly stabbed woman

A 72-year-old man is in custody after allegedly stabbing a woman early Saturday.

Kenosha Police were called to the 6100 block of 24th Avenue at about four minutes after midnight. They found a 22-year-old woman with stab wounds. She was taken to the hospital and underwent surgery for what police called non-life threatening injuries.

According to police, the 72-year-old man was taken into custody pending charges.

Police said the woman who was stabbed was found in a common hallway in the small apartment building where the stabbing occurred. According to jail records, the 72-year-old man arrested lives in the building. Police said the relationship between the man and the 22-year-old woman is “still under investigation.”

According to court and Wisconsin Department of Corrections records, the man arrested is on supervision for two criminal cases from 1994, one for child sexual assault and another for child exploitation. His supervision has been revoked in the past. According to state records, he was released from prison in June 2020.