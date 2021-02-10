After attorney withdraws from case, Rittenhouse friend accused of providing gun seeks public defender

Dominick Black — the friend charged with acting as a straw purchaser in acquiring an AR-15 rifle for Kyle Rittenhouse — is seeking a public defender after his defense attorney withdrew from his case Wednesday.

Black, 19, of Wheatland, is charged with two felony counts of providing a dangerous weapon to a minor.

According to criminal complaints and to police interviews conducted at the Antioch Police Department in Lake County, Ill., Rittenhouse gave Black the money to purchase the AR-15, and Black bought the rifle for Rittenhouse at a hardware store in Ladysmith, in Rusk County Wisconsin. Rittenhouse would not have legally been allowed to buy the gun because he was underage.

However, according to the criminal complaint, Black’s stepfather, a Kenosha resident, would not allow Rittenhouse to have the rifle because he was underage and the stepfather kept it at his house in Kenosha. Black told police that on Aug. 25 Rittenhouse took the rifle from his stepfather’s house and Black and Rittenhouse went Downtown during protests that night, saying they had been hired to protect a business.