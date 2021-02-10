 Skip to main content
After attorney withdraws from case, Rittenhouse friend accused of providing gun seeks public defender
After attorney withdraws from case, Rittenhouse friend accused of providing gun seeks public defender

Dominick Black — the friend charged with acting as a straw purchaser in acquiring an AR-15 rifle for Kyle Rittenhouse — is seeking a public defender after his defense attorney withdrew from his case Wednesday.

Black, 19, of Wheatland, is charged with two felony counts of providing a dangerous weapon to a minor.

According to criminal complaints and to police interviews conducted at the Antioch Police Department in Lake County, Ill., Rittenhouse gave Black the money to purchase the AR-15, and Black bought the rifle for Rittenhouse at a hardware store in Ladysmith, in Rusk County Wisconsin. Rittenhouse would not have legally been allowed to buy the gun because he was underage.

However, according to the criminal complaint, Black’s stepfather, a Kenosha resident, would not allow Rittenhouse to have the rifle because he was underage and the stepfather kept it at his house in Kenosha. Black told police that on Aug. 25 Rittenhouse took the rifle from his stepfather’s house and Black and Rittenhouse went Downtown during protests that night, saying they had been hired to protect a business.

After shooting three people, killing two, that night, Rittenhouse called Black, who drove Rittenhouse back to his home in Antioch. During interviews with police in Illinois, Black showed officers the gun Rittenhouse had used in the shootings. Black had brought the gun back to Illinois in the trunk of his car.

Rittenhouse has maintained he shot the three men in self defense. He is accused of killing Anthony Huber of Silver Lake and Joseph Rosenbaum of Kenosha and seriously injuring Gaige Grosskreutz of West Allis during the Aug. 25 rioting in Kenosha that followed the police shooting of Jacob Blake.

Black was scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday, a hearing during which he would have formally entered his plea to the charges. However, defense attorney Robert Keller filed a motion to withdraw from the case.

Financial means cited

In a motion to withdraw filed with the court, Keller wrote "it appears that arrangements to secure my services moving forward are not within financial reach."

Keller wrote that he believes Black has "legitimate legal defenses" and said he has referred Black to other attorneys "but many attorneys in the local community are reluctant to intervene."

Black, who free on bond, told Kenosha County Circuit Court Judge Jason Rossell he had no objections to Keller withdrawing from the case.

“How long do you think it will take to get an attorney in this matter?” Rossell asked Black. “I can’t tell yet; I will contact the public defender soon,” Black answered.

The judge set a new arraignment date of March 26 to allow time for Black to find a new attorney.

Rittenhouse is scheduled to appear in court Thursday for a bond hearing, with prosecutors asking a judge to raise Rittenhouse’s bond by $200,000 because he failed to update his address after moving away from his Antioch apartment. Rittenhouse’s defense attorney told the court in a written response that Rittenhouse is staying at a “safe house” due to threats and did not want his new address on public documents.

