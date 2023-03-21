Both the prosecution and defense offered impassioned closing arguments Tuesday morning to the jury in the high-profile trial of Zachariah Anderson, the Mequon man accused of killing a Kenosha man inside his Wood Creek apartment and then hiding the body nearly three years ago.

Anderson, 42, is accused of killing Rosalio Gutierrez Jr., 40, with weapons on the evening of May 17, 2020, inside Gutierrez’s first-floor apartment on Kenosha’s north side.

Prosecutors allege Anderson killed him because he was deeply upset that Gutierrez began having a romantic relationship with Sadie Beacham, his ex-girlfriend and mother to his three children.

The jury of seven women and five men began deliberating Tuesday afternoon.

Gutierrez, a father of two young children, was reported missing May 19, 2020, after Beacham went to his apartment in the 3700 block of 15th Street, and found the patio door open with heavy blood stains on the door, carpet and furniture. Beacham called police after arriving on the scene.

Gutierrez’s body has never been recovered and there are no security cameras at the apartment complex. Gutierrez’s friends and family have not heard from him in 1,039 days and his credit cards have not been used by anyone. Prosecutors maintain Gutierrez is dead based in part on the large amount of blood spatter found inside his apartment and DNA matching Gutierrez found in his work van. Gutierrez’s friends and family testified in the trial that Gutierrez was a devoted father who would never have abandoned his loved ones or his commitments.

Beacham testified earlier in the trial that she had been trying to reach Gutierrez by phone before driving to his apartment May 19, 2020 out of deep concern for his well-being and the status of their blossoming relationship.

Kenosha Police focused on Anderson after Beacham reported that Anderson had been stalking and harassing her in the weeks after she began developing a relationship with Gutierrez, whom she met via Facebook.

Prosecutors allege Anderson used his work van to move Gutierrez’s body from his apartment.

After investigators executed a search warrant on Anderson’s residence and property they reportedly found a still-smoldering fire pit where Anderson’s jean buttons, underwear and possible remnants of steel-toed boots, which he is accused of wearing while allegedly killing Gutierrez.

When investigators searched the inside of Anderson’s work van they reportedly found patches of missing carpet, bleach stains and a speck of a rust colored substance that tested positive for Gutierrez’s DNA.

Anderson is facing numerous criminal charges, the most serious being first-degree intentional homicide, a Class A felony that carries a sentence of life in prison if convicted. Anderson is also charged with hiding a corpse and two counts of stalking. The trial, now in its fourth week, is set before Kenosha County Circuit Court Judge Bruce Schroeder.

Impassioned prosecution

The prosecution is led by District Attorney Michael Graveley who throughout the trial has argued Anderson killed Gutierrez out of jealousy and an obsession over Beacham.

Graveley offered an earnest closing argument Tuesday morning and spoke for over an hour. Graveley described Anderson as a calculated planner willing to put a "lot of effort" into his alleged crimes no matter the cost to his family, including his daughter who Graveley said had spied on Beacham on his behalf.

Graveley said the jury should convict Anderson on each of the criminal charges including the charges for his alleged stalking of Beacham and Rosalio.

"We're talking in our stalking allegations today about the April 24 peak-in, using his daughter as one of the peak-ins, over at Sadie's place. The planting of a phone to track her on May 8. Again, peaking in or listening on May 13 at Rosalio Gutierrez's place. And then of course the homicide committed on May 17. We're asking the court, you guys, to consider all of those things as acts of stalking as well as the emails sent and the texts sent, the communications, the recordings of Sadie Beacham as well," Graveley said.

Stalking, Graveley said, causes a reasonable person to suffer serious emotional distress from sustained torment.

"Both Rosalio and Sadie wrestled with the consequences of this," Graveley said.

Although Gutierrez's remains have never been recovered, Graveley said Anderson "disposed" of it with trash bags and tools. During the morning following the disappearance of Gutierrez, surveillance video played for the jury captured by a Saukville Walmart shows Anderson purchasing gloves, wipes and trash bags.

"We're suggesting to you that when Rosalio Gutierrez is murdered on May 17 at around 10 p.m. the placement of his body in the defendant's mini van is the beginning of a long stage of hiding a corpse," Graveley said. Graveley said he believes there is proof beyond a reasonable doubt that Anderson disposed of Gutierrez.

"I say that because there are two things that happened. One, there is a bloody, bloody scene. A scene that has pools of blood," Graveley said. "But also there are the circumstances of Rosalio Gutierrez's absence from the life of everyone he cared about and who cares about him."

The most serious charge, first-degree intentional homicide, was highlighted during Graveley's closing.

"You as a jury know (Gutierrez) was murdered," Graveley said. "You know that there is a quantity of blood and magnitude of blood in this case which certainly tells that story. There is blood pooled on the floor by the couch, there is blood pooled on the couch itself, there is blood sprayed on wall after wall and on the ceiling and on multiple areas and on almost every surface of his main room and the hallway by his door. There is a quantity and magnitude of blood which is absolutely consistent with Rosalio Gutierrez being murdered there at his own apartment. Every bit of blood that's been tested in those different areas all come back to the DNA of Mr. Gutierrez himself."

Graveley said Anderson planned his alleged crimes because of his "out of control" jealousy toward any new romantic partner for Beacham and the blood "tells a story."

"It tells a story of a blitz attack," Graveley said after Anderson "figured out a way to get inside" Gutierrez's apartment with weapons.

Graveley accused Anderson of attempting to stage the scene before fleeing the apartment with the dead body. Graveley said Anderson moved the body into the back of his van with supplies he brought with him including a rope. He said that's where the dried speck of the rust colored fluid in the van that later tested positive for Gutierrez's DNA came from.

Graveley said Anderson is not falsely accused based on the evidence presented over the trial.

"You have 1,039 days of proof that Rosalio Gutierrez was murdered. His blood in that van is proof of who murdered him. The electronics of the defendant himself demonstrate his obsession and his more and more concerning pattern and that he knows no limits. They tell you that he has a gap off the grid which is exactly the amount of time that is necessary. The defendant's lies to law enforcement confirm, because they are on such major matters, they confirm for you that this is not an innocent man falsely accused," Graveley said. "When you put all of this evidence together you will say to yourself, 'It was quite a plan but it is not a plan that in the end can succeed because it is betrayed by that speck of blood of Rosalio Gutierrez, it's betrayed by the electronics and it's betrayed by the defendant's own lies."

Defense offers closing

Defense attorney Nicole Muller has argued throughout the trial Kenosha Police failed to look at other possible suspects from the start of their investigation and prematurely zeroed in on Anderson based on claims made by Beacham.

Anderson opted not to testify in his defense Monday after consulting with his attorneys.

Attorney Kirk Obear offered the defense's closing argument.

"In our country, of course, it's part of our system that we don't leave it up to a prosecutorial agency or any one individual or even just law enforcement collectively to determine whether or not someone is guilty of a charged offense," Obear said, adding the jury should only focus on the facts presented throughout the trial and not just closing arguments.

"We just heard a 95-minute speech about what Mr. Graveley thinks the evidence shows," Obear said. "It was layer upon layer of conjecture. He used the words 'maybe this happened' or 'I propose to you' or 'I suggest.' That's what argument is. It's really putting a spin on the facts but the most important thing — and as you paid attention over the course last three-and-a-half weeks and a couple days — when you took notes and you paid attention you were the finders of fact."

Obear asked the jury to focus on "facts, not guesswork" and remember it's the state's obligation to present evidence proving their case.

"The defense doesn't need to say a word," Obear said. "If the state does not carry it's burden of proof the only correct legal answer is not guilty."

Obear said that from the outset of the case investigators and prosecutors had "horse blinds on and are looking at one man only."

"There was a fashioning of how this investigation was going to go," Obear said. "This is not a case where the facts themselves, the evidence itself establishes in any way that Mr. Anderson is guilty."

Anderson remains in custody on a $750,000 cash bond.