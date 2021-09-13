After getting angry during a date, man allegedly leaves to burglarize a building and set it ablaze

Along with the beauty salon, the building contains a Boost Mobile store, a clothing store and a mattress shop. Above the stores, there are three apartments, according to the complaint. All of the apartments were occupied and all of the occupants got out safely during the fire, according to the complaint.

According to the complaint, the fire caused substantial damage to the commercial building, with the owner of the building saying the damage would likely cost “many $10,000s of dollars’ to repair.”

There was “catastrophic interior damage” from the fire in the beauty salon, with smoke and water damage to other areas of the building. According to the complaint, it appears that a the candy machine was used to break the glass door, and that the fire was intentionally set along the west wall of the salon.

Related incident

About an hour before police found the burglary and fire, another officer was called to Shenanigans, 2427 52nd St., for a report of a man damaging a car. At the bar, an officer spoke to a woman who said she had been on a date with a man later identified as King.