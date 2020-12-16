After violent domestic dispute, man with guns, tactical vest surrenders, is arrested

A violent domestic dispute spilled into the streets early Wednesday when Kenosha Police received a call about a man in a tactical vest with a rifle.

Police were called at 1:29 a.m. to the 3600 block of 75th Street by a woman who said her son had beaten her husband and held a gun to his head.

Sgt. Jeremy DeWitt said the 26-year-old son, who lives at the same house, allegedly got into an argument with his father, then battered him, fired a gun into a wall and held a gun to his father’s head, demanding money. When the mother called police, the son fled the house.

Shortly after police arrived at the home in response to the original call, there was a 911 call about a man in a parking lot on the 7400 block of 30th Avenue who was holding a rifle and removing a bulletproof vest.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Police went to the parking lot to try to take the man into custody, but he fled in his vehicle, DeWitt said.

“He eventually stopped in the 3100 block of Roosevelt Road,” DeWitt said.

DeWitt said police did a high-risk traffic stop, blocking the road and ordering the man out of his vehicle. He surrendered to police without incident, DeWitt said.