Agents intercept Ketamine headed for Kenosha

A package that later was determined to contain 22.1 grams of ketamine from Great Britain and bound for Kenosha led to four criminal charges, including one felony, against a 31-year-old Kenosha man.

Terrence Dwight McGee, of the 1400 block of 60th Street, remained in custody in the Kenosha County Jail on a $10,000 cash bond imposed Monday by Kenosha County Circuit Court Commissioner Larry Keating.

McGee is charged with one felony count of possession with intent to deliver a Schedule I controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a school, which carries a possible maximum prison term of 15 years, 10 years extended supervision and a fine of $100,000.

The criminal complaint issued Monday also charges McGee with misdemeanor counts of possession of THC, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

McGee is due back in court for a preliminary hearing March 2, at 10:15 a.m.

According to the criminal complaint:

A detective with the Kenosha Special Investigations Unit was informed that Customs and Border Patrol agents at O’Hare Airport in Chicago had located a suspicious package headed for McGee at his Kenosha residence.

Agents found a vacuum-sealed bag of a white chunky crystal substance that tested positive for ketamine. The substance had been concealed in a phone case box and was shipped from Great Britain.

An undercover officer dressed as a FedEx employee delivered the package to McGee on Feb. 18. After the defendant accepted the package and went back inside, police announced they had a search warrant. After McGee refused to open the door, officers forced entry, where they found him inside.

In addition to the ketamine, police found several items of drug paraphernalia, including inositol, which is commonly used for drug sales, the complaint states. Police also found an old pill bottle with McGee’s name on it that contained four alprazolam bars and eight partial alprazolam bars.

A common dosage amount of ketamine is about .1 grams, and the detective stated he believed the amount located, along with the other items, indicated that McGee was possessing ketamine with the intent to deliver it, the complaint states.

The defendant’s residence is within 1,000 feet of Frank Elementary School, 1816 57th Street, which could increase McGee’s potential prison time by five years if he’s convicted.

