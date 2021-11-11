Alleged OWI crash Oct. 23 leads to felony charge

A 30-year-old Kenosha man faces a felony charge of causing injury by intoxicated use of a vehicle after a two-car accident Oct. 23 in the 8400 block of Sheridan Road.

Justin R. Debartolo, of the 3500 block of 11th Avenue, is free on a $3,500 cash bond and is due in Kenosha County Circuit Court on Dec. 1 for preliminary hearing.

The felony charge carries a maximum prison sentence of 12 years, six months and a fine of $25,000. Debartolo also is charged with misdemeanor counts of reckless driving causing injury and possession of a firearm while intoxicated.

According to the criminal complaint, Kenosha Police responded to the 8400 block of Sheridan Road, where they observed two vehicles on the east side of the road, a black Cadillac and a red Chevrolet.

The Cadillac sustained heavy damage to the front end, while the Chevrolet had heavy rear-end damage.

Police found the driver of the Chevrolet laying on the ground bleeding from his face. That person also complained of backpain. The driver and a passenger in his vehicle both were transported to the hospital for their injuries.

When police spoke to the defendant, they observed a strong odor of intoxicants and also reported he had slurred speech, trouble remembering things and had bloodshot and glossy eyes. Debartolo admitted to having one drink at an area tavern before he drove his vehicle.

Debartolo allegedly told police he was northbound on Sheridan Road when the other vehicle came across the intersection. The complaint states, that based on the damage, it did not appear that either vehicle had been struck as it entered the intersection, but instead that that the Chevrolet was struck "square in the rear" by the Cadillac.

The driver of the Chevrolet told police he was northbound on Sheridan when his vehicle was struck from behind. He stated he did not have time to react "as the defendant was driving so fast."

Police arrested Debartolo after he completed a series of field sobriety tests. The defendant was transported to the hospital for a blood draw to determine his level of intoxication. Results of that test were not included in the complaint.

The driver of the Chevrolet suffered facial fractures, several broken and fractured ribs and other injuries, while the passenger suffered a broken ankle.

Police found a handgun in the center console IN a holster, the complaint states.

