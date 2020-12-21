 Skip to main content
Alleged wrong-way driver facing fifth OWI charge
SOMERS — After a deputy stopped a driver who was headed east in the westbound lanes of Highway S in Somers, the man was charged for the fifth time with operating while intoxicated.

Ronald E. Springer, 46, of Kenosha, was charged Friday with operating while intoxicated–fifth offense.

According to the criminal complaint, a Kenosha County sheriff’s deputy on patrol at about noon on Thursday saw a Jeep headed east in the westbound lanes of Highway S just west of Highway EA, and saw the vehicle clip an orange construction barrel.

The deputy pulled the Jeep over. Before the deputy could say anything, the driver — later identified as Springer — said “Yes sir, I made a big mistake,” according to the criminal complaint. Springer allegedly told the deputy he made a wrong turn, realized he was headed the wrong way and was looking for a place to turn off to get into the correct lanes.

The criminal complaint states that Spring admitted he had been drinking alcohol earlier, but was confused about where he was and what day it was. His preliminary breath test showed a blood alcohol content of 0.344.

Springer has been convicted of OWI four times, most recently in 2000. He was hospitalized and unable to attend court Friday. The court set a temporary bond of $7,500.

