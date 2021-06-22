Allegedly impersonating cop, man arrested after trying to pull over off-duty KPD officer

A 19-year-old Union Grove man was arrested Monday night after he allegedly impersonated a police officer and attempted to pull over drivers, one of which was an off-duty Kenosha Police officer who alerted authorities.

The 19-year-old was taken into custody at about 10:12 p.m. near the intersection of Highway 142 (Burlington Road) and the east frontage road (120th Avenue), according to Sgt. David Wright of the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department.

He was driving a Jeep equipped with a white-and-yellow light bar and a siren, Wright said, and attempted to pull over an off-duty officer, using the lights and siren and signaling at the off-duty officer to pull over. The officer instead alerted the Sheriff’s Department.

Wright said the man said he has the lights on his vehicle because he works construction and denied attempting to pull anyone over.

Police vehicles in Wisconsin are outfitted with red and blue lights.

The man was not charged Tuesday, but was being held in jail on a probation hold. He was cited with several traffic violations, including having an “unlawful siren.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.