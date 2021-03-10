Already out on bond for stalking, man accused of returning to stalk the same woman again

A Silver Lake man scheduled to go to trial in April on charges of stalking, has been arrested and charged again for stalking the same woman.

Scott Woods, 49, is being held on $10,000 bond after he was charged this week with stalking and six counts of felony Silver Lake.

According to the criminal complaint, the woman called the Kenosha County Sheriff's Department on Friday and Saturday. She saw Woods following her as she drove her car and then park in a nearby parking lot, and then watch her when she got out of her car.

The woman told deputies she had met Woods in a bar several years ago and "he has been stalking her ever since."

He was charged with stalking her last June and is barred from contacting her, but he has been charged with bail jumping for breaking those conditions in the past.

According to the complaint filed this week, Woods has allegedly been watching her home, spying on her with binoculars, sending inappropriate messages and following her.

According to the complaint, Woods admitted to a deputy on Saturday that he has been living in his car and following the woman every day. But he blamed her, contending she was harassing him and ruining his life and that he "lives in fear of what she might do to him."