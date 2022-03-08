Ambulance struck by gunfire in the 2100 block of 56th Street; no injuries reported

Gunfire struck an ambulance in the 2100 block of 56th Street Tuesday night.

Multiple of calls of shots being fired were reported at 8:45 p.m., according to Kenosha police, near the VMC Lofts in the city's Columbus Park neighborhood.

It was not immediately known whether anyone was inside the Kenosha Fire Department medical unit that was struck by the gunfire, according to Sgt. Ryan Alles of the Kenosha Police Department. However, no injuries were reported, he said.

Nearly a dozen Kenosha police patrol squads responded along with members of the detective bureau who were on scene collecting evidence and attempting to locate suspects. None were in custody and it was not immediately known whether suspect descriptions were available yet late Tuesday, Alles said. Authorities were at the scene for about two hours before clearing, he said.

The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information on the incident is encouraged to contact the Kenosha Police Detective Bureau at 262-605-5203. Callers wishing to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 262-656-7333.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.