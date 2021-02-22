Angry about a late rent payment, man allegedly threatens to kill roommate

Angry about a late rent payment, a Kenosha man allegedly pressed a handgun to his roommate’s head and threatened to kill him in front of his 8-year-old.

Patrick C. Leese, 74, was charged Monday with threats to injure – use of a dangerous weapon, felony intimidation of a victim, pointing a firearm at another, and disorderly conduct – use of a dangerous weapon.

According to the complaint, the roommate told police he has lived with Leese at a home in the 5600 block of Pershing Boulevard for about a year. On Sunday, he told police, he and his son were in the kitchen eating breakfast when Leese began yelling at him about his rent being late, using profanities and threatening to shoot him. The roommate said he brought his son away from the kitchen to his bedroom to get away. He told police Leese then came to his door and yelled “you’d better open the door or I’ll shoot through it.”

The complaint alleges that Leese then told “you better pay me the money you owe me or I’ll shoot you” and then “pointed a black semi-auto handgun at his forehead with the end of the barrel touching (the roommate’s) forehead.”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}