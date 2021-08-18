Anonymous tip leads to charges against motorcyclist

An anonymous tip led to charges against against a 19-year-old Kenosha man now being held on $30,000 bond.

Bradley Writz, 19, was charged Wednesday with first degree recklessly endangering safety and two counts of attempting to flee police.

According to the criminal complaint, Writz is alleged to have fled police twice on his motorcycle, once on June 18, 2021 and again on June 23, 2021.

In the first chase, a Kenosha County Sheriff’s deputy saw a motorcycle driver weaving recklessly in traffic on the 1700 block of Green Bay Road. The deputy attempted to pull the motorcyclist over, but the driver — who was wearing a distinctive backpack — fled at speeds in excess of 100 mph, according to a criminal complaint, running red lights and passing in no passing zones on County Highway A, sometimes forcing ongoing drivers to swerve. The motorcycle’s license plate was obscured. The chase was eventually terminated by the deputy due to concerns about danger to the public.

According to the complaint, the same deputy saw the same motorcyclist on June 23 in the same area of Green Bay Road. The driver again fled at high speed when the deputy attempted to stop the motorcycle, before the deputy again terminated the pursuit

An anonymous tipster left a voicemail with the sheriff’s department identifying Writz as the driver. According to the complaint, when the deputy spoke to Wirtz he admitted he fled because he had a suspended license and said “it was dumb and I regret it. I should have just taken my tickets.”

