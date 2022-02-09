Anthony Harris trial: Defense attorney seeks to have conspiracy charge tossed; judge denies

As the prosecution rested its case, the defense attorney for the Racine man charged in the 2018 shooting death of 23-year-old Joseph Riley in Wheatland sought to have a not-guilty verdict to one of the charges, then he asked for a mistrial.

But the case against Anthony Harris continued in a Kenosha County Courtroom on Wednesday, and the jury is expected to begin deliberations Thursday.

Harris faces charges of first-degree intentional homicide, attempted first-degree intentional homicide, conspiracy to commit armed robbery and burglary. Each of the counts, except for the armed robbery, include enhancers of the use of a dangerous weapon and as a party to a crime.

Defense attorney David Berman told Judge Jason Rossell the state had failed to prove that his client "conspired" to commit the armed robbery and pointed to the preliminary jury instructions that Rossell gave as a basis for that argument.

"Based on what you instructed and how we've planned our case strategy was based in large part on your instructions and these elements," Berman said.

Rossell reviewed the jury instructions given in the Markeith Wilson trial, another of the four people charged in the shooting, and explained how conspiracy can be charged. Wilson was convicted and is serving life in prison with no chance for parole.

"An individual can be convicted of conspiracy, even if an act isn't completed," Rossell said.

Rossell then denied Berman's motion. He said initial jury instructions given prior to the start of the case serve as just a framework. Final jury instructions will be provided before deliberations begin.

"It is the final jury instructions that will be the ones the jury will base their decision on," Rossell said.

Berman then argued the state had failed to meet its burden on both the first-degree intentional homicide and attempted first-degree intentional homicide charges.

In testimony from Tuesday, Kenosha County Sheriff's Department Detective Jon Hasselbrink stated that Harris told him he began firing into the house after Wilson had been shot.

In his interview with Hasselbrink, Harris said he moved Wilson out of the way and then fired.

"Mr. Harris began firing randomly in the direction to protect Mr. Wilson," Berman said. "I don't think there is the intent to kill. That is why first-degree shouldn't be presented to the jury."

Berman made the same argument regarding Eva Lofton, who was seriously injured in the shooting as she sat near Riley on a couch. Lofton testified Tuesday that she had nine bullet wounds throughout her body.

"There's no indication that Mr. Harris knew Ms. Lofton was there until he came in and started firing," Berman said. "I don't think you can infer the intent to kill."

Just before the court broke for lunch Tuesday, Harris and Berman informed the court that he will not testify in his own defense. Closing arguments are expected to start Thursday's proceedings at 8:30 a.m. After jury instructions and the paring down of the jury from 14 people to 12, deliberations will begin.

Along with Harris and Wilson, two others have been charged for their roles in the shooting, DeMarco Hudson, 22, and Augustine Sanchez, 23, also of Racine. Their cases continue to proceed through the court system.

A fifth person, Christina May, 43, of Lake Geneva pleaded guilty last April to conspiracy to commit armed robbery and was sentenced to nine years in prison, followed by five years extended supervision.

Surviving victim testifies

Late Tuesday, Lofton took the stand and described the numerous injuries she suffered from being shot.

Lofton, who had an 18-hour surgery after she was flown by Flight for Life to Froedtert Hospital in Wauwatosa and spent six weeks in the hospital, said she remembered hearing three loud bangs at the front door.

At that point, she hid on the couch as gunfire erupted in the residence.

"I hid before the door ever opened," Lofton said. "It happened so fast. ... One minute (me and Riley) were talking, the next thing there was shooting."

Lofton said it wasn't long after she realized she had been injured.

"It took me a minute to realize I had been shot," she said. "I looked down and was all covered in blood."

After the gunfire, which she said she heard from two different directions, stopped, Lofton said she had a conversation with Riley, who was still on the couch next to her.

"I remembered he lifted his shirt up, and I saw he got hit in the chest," Lofton said through tears. "He said he thought he was going to die."

Lofton said she had nine separate bullet wounds and more than three years later continues to have lasting effects. She said all of her internal organs, except her heart, were affected and that she had liver failure and a collapsed lung, among other injuries.

"I'm really lucky, but every day it hurts," Lofton said.

Detectives testify

Two Kenosha County Sheriff's Department detectives, Jason Sielski and Christopher Schwartz, testified as part of Berman's case Wednesday.

Both interviewed Matthew Payton, who was in the house at the time of the shooting, while Schwartz also interviewed Harris after his name came up in the investigation.

Schwartz echoed Hasselbrink's testimony from Tuesday regarding what Harris said happened after Wilson was shot.

"He heard gunfire, spun around counterclockwise, saw Mr. Wilson get hit by gunfire and fall down to the floor at his feet," Schwartz said. "At that same time, Mr. Harris (said) he pulled a gun from his waistband and started firing."

During a cross-examination by District Attorney Michael Graveley, Schwartz revisited how Harris changed his story during his interview with police.

"I think as he was challenged on his discrepancies, he offered additional information," Schwartz said. "The turning point for him was when we had additional information."

