Antioch man charged with homicide by intoxicated use of vehicle for fatal motorcycle crash

An Antioch man is facing felony charges for a fatal motorcycle crash.
Forty-two-year-old Marnie Cogswell, of Spring Grove, Ill., was killed at about 8 p.m. Sunday when the driver of a motorcycle on which she was a passenger crashed into a ditch on Camp Lake Road at 268th Avenue.
The driver of the Harley-Davidson motorcycle, 43-year-old Alejandro Rivas, was charged Tuesday with homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle.
Cogswell, who suffered a head injury, was pronounced dead after being taken by Salem Lakes Rescue to Aurora Hospital. When she arrived at the hospital, she was unconscious and not breathing, and died “despite extensive resuscitative measures,” according to the complaint.
Rivas remains hospitalized with a fractured pelvis and ankle, according to the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department.
According to the criminal complaint, Rivas told a deputy that he and Cogswell, his girlfriend, had been out Sunday “bar hopping” and had been at the Kickstand Bar, 9622 Camp Lake Road, shortly before the crash. The complaint states that a bartender at the Kickstand said Rivas left the bar about 10 minutes before she heard sirens. She said he did not appear to be intoxicated “but did seem upset” and said that, when Rivas left, “he was driving the bike hard as if he was maxing out the gears.”
Another man told deputies that he had been with Rivas at the bar. He said Rivas left at about 7:55 p.m. About five minutes later, the man told deputies, Rivas called him to say he had gone off the road with his motorcycle but believed he was okay and “that his friend was okay because she was moving slightly.” The man went to the crash on his own motorcycle and deputies arrived shortly thereafter. That man also told a deputy that he could not tell that Rivas or Cogswell were intoxicated.
Rivas told a deputy he lost control of the motorcycle on the curve near the intersection of 268th Avenue and 103rd Street. He told the deputy he had five beers and four shots of whiskey during the night. The deputy said Rivas smelled strongly of alcohol. Investigators are awaiting the results of a blood test for alcohol content.
It was the third fatal crash in a week, all three single-vehicle crashes. Last Friday, a 27-year-old Twin Lakes man died when he crashed his motorcycle near downtown Twin Lakes. Last Wednesday, a 33-year-old Kenosha woman died after she crashed into a utility pole on Washington Road.
ORCHESTRA FEST
ORCHESTRA FEST
ORCHESTRA FEST
ORCHESTRA FEST
ORCHESTRA FEST
ORCHESTRA FEST
ORCHESTRA FEST
ORCHESTRA FEST
TRINITY IRISH DANCERS ST. MATTHEW'S
TRINITY IRISH DANCERS ST. MATTHEW'S
TRINITY IRISH DANCERS ST. MATTHEW'S
TRINITY IRISH DANCERS ST. MATTHEW'S
FIRE CALL DOWNTOWN
KENOSHA EXPO UW-PARKSIDE
KENOSHA EXPO UW-PARKSIDE
KENOSHA EXPO UW-PARKSIDE
KENOSHA EXPO UW-PARKSIDE
ICE FISHING DERBY TAVERN LEAGUE
ICE FISHING DERBY TAVERN LEAGUE
ICE FISHING DERBY TAVERN LEAGUE
ICE FISHING DERBY TAVERN LEAGUE
HOUSE FIRE 4023 29TH AVENUE
HOUSE FIRE 4023 29TH AVENUE
HOUSE FIRE 4023 29TH AVENUE
HOUSE FIRE 4023 29TH AVENUE
HOUSE FIRE 6301 4OTH AVENUE
Here are photos taken by our photographers at various events that took place around Kenosha County throughout the weekend of Feb. 21-23, 2020.