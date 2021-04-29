Antioch man sentenced in fatal 2020 motorcycle crash in the Camp Lake area

A Lake County, Ill., man will spend nine years in prison for a drunken motorcycle crash that killed his girlfriend, who was a passenger on his bike.
Alejandro Rivas, 44, of Antioch, pleaded guilty Thursday to homicide by intoxicated use of vehicle for the March 1, 2020 crash in Trevor that killed 42-year-old Marnie Cogswell of Spring Grove, Ill.
“I am truly very sorry for the horrible pain that my poor decisions have caused,” Rivas said at his sentencing hearing Thursday in Kenosha County Circuit Court. “There are no excuses for Marnie’s death and my actions.”
Rivas had been drinking since about 1 p.m. on the day of the crash, driving from tavern to tavern on his motorcycle although there was still snow on the ground. Just before the crash he and Cogswell had left the Kickstand Bar and Grill, 9622 Camp Lake Road in Salem Lakes. At about 8 p.m., Rivas lost control of the motorcycle on a curve in the 26800 block of Camp Lake Road, northwest of the Trevor business district, crashing into a ditch.
“The first call he makes is not to 911, not to seek help for Marnie who is lying in the ditch,” Kenosha County Assistant District Attorney Jessica Krejcarek said. “His first thought is to call his friend and say the words, overheard by a neighbor, ‘I need to get out of here'.”
The neighbor, who had come outside after hearing the crash, called 911.
Cogswell — the mother of a young daughter — died from her injuries. Rivas was also injured, fracturing his pelvis and ankle.
His blood alcohol content after the crash was 2½ times the legal limit, Krejcarek said.
While Rivas was at a nursing facility recovering from his injuries — but while in custody following his arrest — he attempted to escape the facility, but was captured by a deputy in the hallway. He was charged with attempted escape, but that charge was dropped as part of his plea agreement.
Judge delivers rebuke
Rivas, a father of three who worked as an electrician, had no criminal history with the exception of an OWI years earlier. At the hearing Thursday, Rivas, his mother and his attorney said he had fallen into a depression due to the deaths of several close family members — culminating with the death of his younger brother in a snowmobiling accident a month before the crash — and had started drinking heavily as a result.
“Let’s talk about your decision making,” Kenosha County Circuit Court Judge Mary Wagner said at the hearing. “You had three children to be responsible for, and wallowing in your own sorrow you decide you’re going to let ‘er rip and drink until you can’t stand up.
“Then we get to this terrible accident, where this young woman is lying in a ditch and you call your friend and say 'I’ve got to get out of here,'” Wagner said. “What an irresponsible, self-serving phone call.”
The judge also asked what Rivas was thinking in attempting to escape from the nursing facility. “Where did you think you’d go? Where could you go?” she asked. “You’re a grown man, you’re not 18 years old and making stupid decisions.”
Wagner sentenced Rivas to nine years in prison followed by five years of extended supervision. He will receive credit for 424 days spent in jail since his arrest.
“I wish you luck Mr. Rivas,” Wagner said. “You have to come to terms with what you did and that’s very hard to do.”