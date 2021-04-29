Antioch man sentenced in fatal 2020 motorcycle crash in the Camp Lake area

Cogswell — the mother of a young daughter — died from her injuries. Rivas was also injured, fracturing his pelvis and ankle.

His blood alcohol content after the crash was 2½ times the legal limit, Krejcarek said.

While Rivas was at a nursing facility recovering from his injuries — but while in custody following his arrest — he attempted to escape the facility, but was captured by a deputy in the hallway. He was charged with attempted escape, but that charge was dropped as part of his plea agreement.

Judge delivers rebuke

Rivas, a father of three who worked as an electrician, had no criminal history with the exception of an OWI years earlier. At the hearing Thursday, Rivas, his mother and his attorney said he had fallen into a depression due to the deaths of several close family members — culminating with the death of his younger brother in a snowmobiling accident a month before the crash — and had started drinking heavily as a result.

“Let’s talk about your decision making,” Kenosha County Circuit Court Judge Mary Wagner said at the hearing. “You had three children to be responsible for, and wallowing in your own sorrow you decide you’re going to let ‘er rip and drink until you can’t stand up.